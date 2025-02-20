Warner Bros. Entertainment has finally unveiled a new teaser for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, the most recent animated feature in the beloved hero’s long history. And judging by the two-minute clip, fans of the Caped Crusader can expect an action-packed film with stunning animation and some pretty fierce battle scenes.

The Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League trailer kicks off with Yakuza members falling from the sky like raindrops into the streets of Gotham City, setting the stage for a titanic conflict between the men in grey and Gotham City’s police force. But not everything is as it appears.

The Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League story is a follow-up of the time-travelling events that took place in the first Batman Ninja film. So, when the Caped Crusader finally returns to Gotham City in the present day, he and his team are met with a surprising discovery: Japan has disappeared, and a massive island called “Hinomoto” has materialised over Gotham City (yes, an entire island is floating in the sky above them).

But even more concerning is the constant stream of Yakuza fighters who are being shot—yes, shot—out of a gigantic machine gun of this island in the sky and landing in Gotham City, prepared to wreak havoc on its citizens.

With other Justice League members mysteriously missing, Batman and Robin must unravel the cause of this strange occurrence and end the mayhem before it’s too late. Yet, as they fly to Hinomoto to look into the origin of an abnormal energy reaction in the sky, the heroes discover a lawless world where the Yakuza families fight among themselves.

Leading these syndicates are powerful beings known as the Yakuza: League, who represent alternate Japanese versions of Aquaman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Flash, so you can be sure that things will get even more complicated for our dynamic duo.

Needless to say, if this film is anything like its 2018 predecessor, Batman Ninja, fans are in for a wild and unpredictable ride. And did we forget to mention that Harley Quinn and the Joker will be adding to the chaos and destruction? However, it’s unclear from the short video if these two will be allies or enemies in this epic battle.

Watch the trailer below to get a sense of the fantastic animation and exciting action sequences that this upcoming sequel has to offer. And don’t miss out on Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League, releasing on digital platforms come March 18 and 4K UHD and Blu-ray on April 15. The film will be available in both Japanese and English-language versions, so nobody has to miss out on the Dark Knight’s latest adventure.