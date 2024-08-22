Despite what fans might think about Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie and Zoë Kravitz‘s portrayal of Catwoman, it’s hard to deny that she was one of the most interesting characters in the story. So when will we see her again? Does The Batman‘s Catwoman deserve a spin-off series, too?

Matt Reeves’ Batverse Expands With Spin-Off Stories

Despite the earth-shattering affair that the merger between Discovery and Warner Bros. has proved to be, Matt Reeves’s The Batman has been seemingly unaffected by most of the changes in the new administration. Word of Barry Keoghan preparing to play the Joker in a potential sequel is the talk of the internet these days – even if Matt Reeves himself has mentioned that the Clown Prince of Crime might not appear in the next Batman flick. That, however, is but one of the many projects involved in the formation of Reeves’s proposed Batverse.

Along with a sequel, there’s also a TV series focused solely on The Penguin coming to HBO Max soon. There’s also a proposed new series set in the universe – which we can’t wait to see. The only canned project in the Batverse so far seems to be a prequel series focusing on the Gotham Police Department.

You might have noticed how none of those projects involves The Batman‘s deuteragonist, Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), in any way, shape, or form. Granted, the Caped Crusader is also absent from the lineup, but this is by design: the idea of these shows is to expand on what goes on in Gotham when the Bat isn’t around.

Why Isn’t Catwoman Part Of The Proposed Batman Movie & TV Show Spin-Offs?

Zoë Kravitz’s performance was very well-received among Batman fans, and so was her character in the film. So why aren’t we hearing about any plans to bring her back on board in some capacity?

For some reason, there has been a lack of Catwoman representation in modern Batman projects. Her inclusion almost seems like an afterthought in some of the more prominent films that came before The Batman. A case in point is her nearly inconsequential role in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises. It was refreshing to see her alongside Batman in the first entry of what I hope will be Matt Reeves’s trilogy: it was the first time that Catwoman was introduced along with the Dark Knight in a live-action Batman movie saga.

Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman Deserves Her Own TV Show

Some early critics – or, more adequately, internet denizens – critiqued her character as being “racist” for a single remark she does in the film. This, however, would be unlikely to be the reason why she isn’t getting her own spin-off film.

As for whether or not her character is interesting enough to deserve a film – that’s a more complex question. After all, let’s not forget that the only live-action Catwoman solo movie was a hot mess that almost completely ruined the character’s reputation.

Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, however, is as much an enigmatic figure for Gotham to deserve her own spin-off movie project. On the other hand, I do believe that a solo movie might be a bit too much for the character. That’s why it’s so surprising to hear that there’s not already a Catwoman show in the making at HBO Max.

In the comics, Catwoman has always walked the thin line between heroism and villainy. She could be introduced as a sort of nexus character in the new Batverse: she could be what ties together the world of the Batman films, and the various spin-off shows currently in the pipeline. I would argue that that would be an even bigger role in the grand scheme of things than merely starring in a single Catwoman spin-off movie.

Tell us, what do you think? Does The Batman‘s Catwoman deserve her own spin-off movie or series?