Irish actor Barry Keoghan’s prosthetics-covered Joker in The Batman (2022) might have been one of the best versions of the character we have ever seen in live-action (second to Heath Ledger, of course). While it has been confirmed that Matt Reeves is working on The Batman Part 2, which is a working title, fans are not only wondering what kind of story the next movie will follow but who will make an appearance in the next movie. Who could be the perfect match for Barry Keoghan’s Joker besides Sabrina Carpenter?

Barry Keoghan’s Joker

Fans have been a little presumptuous in calling Barry Keoghan the Joker in Matt Reeves’ The Batman because he is never named as such in the movie. Credited in the film as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” despite the extensive six-hour prosthetics that Keoghan would climb into for his character, his face is always heavily obscured through blurring or just-out-of-focus shots.

Without a doubt, he still played an essential role in the movie. Still, fans expect the character to have a much more significant impact and screen time in the second film. If assumptions have proven correct, and he is, in fact, the Joker to Robert Pattinson’s Batman, he will need his own Harley Quinn.

Rumours Abound: Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter Dating?

Rumours about the two being in a relationship have been circulating the internet since late 2023. While we aren’t generally in the habit of believing rumours, a lot points to this rumour being true.

Tracing their relationship back to the end of 2023, there were signs that the two were hitting it off. From meeting at a fashion show, enjoying and supporting each other’s work and attending premiers, screenings, and performances, it has become increasingly clear that the two are a couple.

While there still hasn’t been any official confirmation, the two have seemingly stopped hiding their interactions, as Keoghan was seen supporting Carpenter’s involvement in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and her first-ever Coachella performance. Fans couldn’t be happier when the two appeared to enjoy each other’s company. The chemistry between them is electric, leading many to believe that Sabrina Carpenter could be the perfect counterpart to Barry Keoghan’s Joker in The Batman Part 2.

Sabrina Carpenter Could Be The Perfect Harley Quinn Alongside Barry Keoghan

Although well-known for her impressive music career, Sabrina Carpenter is no stranger to acting. Having arguably started as an actor before her singing career took off, Carpenter has starred in movies like Tall Girl and the sequel, Work It, The Hate U Give, Clouds and The Short History Of The Long Road.

While she has mostly starred in light-hearted movies and TV shows, her one horror experience was starring as the young Merrin Williams in Daniel Radcliffe’s Horns. However, that was almost 11 years ago at this point.

It’s about time we saw her in another darker role. Her music and videos suggest she would make a great Harley Quinn next to Barry Keoghan’s Joker in The Batman Part 2.

The Batman Part 2

So far, what has been shared about The Batman Part 2 includes that the movie is in the works and that Matt Reeves will be directing the sequel but not returning as part of the writers’ team. Only time will tell if this is true or not. However, it does seem that Peter Craig and Bob Kane are credited as writers returning for the sequel, and Bill Finger is credited for the first time.

Among the actors confirmed to be reprising their roles, IMDb cites that Robbert Pattinson is returning as Bruce Wayne, Jeffrey Wright as Lt James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. A tentative prospective release date has been set for 2026, although we have yet to determine what might happen between now and then.

Do you agree that Sabrina Carpenter would make a perfect Harley Quinn to Barry Keoghan’s Joker in The Batman Part 2?