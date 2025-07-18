If you’re tired of Netflix hogging all the true-crime glory, Showmax is here to remind you that South Africa has some of the most gripping crime stories in the world and some of the best people telling them. The ABC Killer, dropping on 22 July, is proof. This three-part documentary, directed by SAFTA-nominated Jasyn Howes (Boetie Boer), tackles the chilling case of Moses Sithole, a serial killer convicted of 38 murders, 40 rapes, and six robberies that sparked nationwide panic.

The story begins in the mid-90s, at the end of apartheid, only months after Nelson Mandela became South Africa’s first democratically elected president. Sithole targeted young Black women in Atteridgeville, Boksburg, and Cleveland, earning him the ABC moniker (based on the first letters of each location). Former detective Derrick Nosworthy calls it “the biggest case of our history at the time,” while director Howes, who was just a kid in Johannesburg then, describes Sithole as “our Ted Bundy.” The series follows the hunt for the killer as well as the repercussions the events had on those involved.

Gifter Ngobenisen as Moses Sithole in The ABC Killer. Image Credit: Fifth Floor Films

What makes Showmax’s The ABC Killer different from other true-crime shows is the access. The creators actually speak to key individuals involved with the case. Rookie journalist Tamsen de Beer, for example, had a bizarre connection with Sithole. Working the night shift at The Star newspaper, she received a phone call from a man claiming to be the serial killer. “It was like a journey I was on with him,” she says. “We were bonded in a strange, ugly way. I was hoping he was okay all the time, which is absolutely crazy.” Her editor at the time, Alameen Brendan Templeton, also appears and admits he feared she “could end up as one of his victims.”

And it’s these moments, retold through cinematic reenactments, that make the series chilling. Howes uses transcripts of those phone conversations, de Beer’s personal diary, and even letters Sithole wrote to clinical psychologist Dr Giada Del Fabbro to bring the case to life. That insight and attention to detail is why this doccie works. The editing moves effortlessly between interviews, archive footage, and reenactments shot at actual locations like Germiston Train Station, Pretoria High Court, and the factory where Sithole was ultimately arrested.

Lungile Mtsweni as Buyiswa Swakhamisu in The ABC Killer. Image Credit: Fifth Floor Films

The people who lived through this nightmare also share their stories. Survivor Buyiswa Swakhamisu recounts how Sithole lured her with the promise of work and how she fought for justice afterwards. In a heartbreaking moment, she breaks down and reveals just how much she has lost after coming forward and how those around her refused to believe her, only finding strength in her faith.

In another surprising moment in the series, crime reporter Phalane Motale recalls being stunned when he saw the identikit on TV, saying, “I said, ‘That’s my friend’” after realising that he was actually friends with the mild-mannered serial killer without knowing. It’s these moments that make The ABC Killer feel like more than just a doccie. It feels like closure for all those involved.

The expert commentary is equally compelling. South Africa’s first profiler Micki Pistorius, former detectives Ettiene “Vinyl” Viljoen, Frans van Niekerk, and Paul Nkomo, along with deputy national prosecutor George Baloyi, all weigh in. Attorneys Anthony Richards and Eben Jordaan talk about defending a man many believed to be pure evil. It’s fascinating stuff.

Tamsen de Beer in The ABC Killer. Image Credit: Fifth Floor Films

And if you’re wondering how they’ve managed to cram all of this into just three episodes, rest assured, the series never feels rushed, even if nothing is left out. It’s structured in a way that keeps you watching without confusion, even as it jumps across timelines, locations and people.

Today, Sithole is serving 2 410 years in prison, studying law after earning a theology degree. But The ABC Killer isn’t about where he is now. It’s about the people whose lives he destroyed and those who risked everything to stop him.

If you enjoy Devilsdorp, Steinheist, or Convict Conman, this is your next binge.

RELATED: 15 Showmax Movies That Will Keep You Glued to the Screen