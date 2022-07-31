It’s wild how the turmoil and factionalism of the DC Extended Universe take up more headlines than the studio-approved content. Warner Bros.’ decision to have three Batman actors running around might have come from a place of trying to appease everyone, but it’s only harming one person: Robert Pattinson.

Let’s look at the reasons more of something isn’t always a good idea.

Michael Keaton’s Batman returns

When the news broke that Michael Keaton’s Batman would return for The Flash, there was cause for celebration. The fan-favourite actor would get another chance at suiting up in the cape and cowl, while it would help to establish the presence of the Multiverse in the DC film universe. Essentially, Warner Bros. and DC could have taken the same approach as what Marvel Studios and Sony did with Spider-Man: No Way Home, where the three Spidey actors teamed up for a once-off adventure.

“Once-off” is the operative term here. As soon as Keaton’s return was official, more news streamed in that he’d be appearing in future appearances after The Flash, including Batgirl. The rumour mill went into overdrive as everyone predicted he would “officially” replace Ben Affleck as the DCEU’s main Batman—while Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight remains unconnected, but Affleck’s version still around. If it sounds confusing, it is. Where Warner Bros. and DC made a mistake is by announcing Keaton’s continuation straight off the—pardon the pun—bat. They should have waited to see the fan reception to his return before fully committing to anything further.

The shadow of the SnyderVerse looms large

By now, even the most loyal of Zack Snyder fans must be growing tired and weary of the never-ending drama every time the SnyderVerse is brought up. It doesn’t help that the studio feeds into this by teasing its restoration, then backtracking when questioned about it.

Take Affleck’s reported appearance in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as a prime example. While it’s likely out of necessity since The Flash‘s delay impacts which Batman actor is now present in the timeline, it creates further confusion and gossip about what’s really happening. Once again, it sets an expectation that Affleck is still onboard as Batman and the studio plans to keep the SnyderVerse alive. Unless that’s the actual endgame here, it’s disingenuous to do this since it’ll only lead to more disappointment and anger in the end. Surely, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could have removed any Batman references without impacting the overall film? After all, this is a story about Arthur Curry, not his pointy eared friend.

Until Warner Bros. stops toying with the SnyderVerse supporters, the hullabaloo will never go away and the universe will continue to live in the past instead of moving forward. Right now, it feels like every time the studio teases a Batfleck appearance, everyone reacts like Lloyd Christmas with the goofy smile and the quip: “So, you’re saying there’s a chance?”

Robert Pattinson’s Batman is the biggest loser here

Matt Reeves’ The Batman released to great box office returns, fantastic reviews, and many fans enjoying this interpretation of the Dark Knight. Considering how most of the DC film news is always rooted in a controversy or the other, this was a major win for the studio. More importantly, it gave Warner Bros. something to build out from. Robert Pattinson’s Batman universe doesn’t need to connect to the overall DCEU, but it does allow for other in-universe spinoffs and content. This is a win for ALL DC fans…

With Warner Bros. still having another two Batman actors running around, though, it harms whatever Pattinson is trying to achieve here. It dilutes his Caped Crusader since there are multiple versions of the character here. Would Marvel ever allow for multiple Iron Men or Captain Americas to exist at the same time? No way. They’d pass on the mantle when the time is right, but there wouldn’t be someone else taking the sheen off Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans’ interpretations of the respective characters.

What DC and Warner Bros. have created is another unnecessary argument among the fanbase. Instead of getting behind one Batman, they’re throwing out options. This is why Twitter becomes a cesspool of vitriol whenever anything related to the three Batman actors is announced. While it’s totally fine to have favourites, this problem continues the tension and strife that exists in the fandom. Robert Pattinson isn’t even being given a fair chance to establish himself and do something new; he isn’t fighting the shadows of other Dark Knights, but rather the studio’s insistence to oversaturate the character in an attempt to win over all fans.

We need to face the facts here: Affleck and Keaton are the past, while Robert Pattinson is the future. Fan service is great, and when done properly it can be a giant success—both financially and in terms of goodwill—but right now, Warner Bros. doesn’t seem to have a clue who it is trying to please, and it’s harming everyone in the long run.

Tell us, do you think Warner Bros. having three Batman actors is harming Robert Pattinson the most? Let us know in the comments.