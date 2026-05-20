For some reason, the world was in love with aliens and sci-fi around the year 2000. Maybe it was due to the fears of the impending Y2K apocalypse, or maybe it was a side effect of nearly a decade of The X-Files. In any case, this sci-fi boom introduced the world to shows that would become icons of early 2000s TV, like Roswell.

A series that combined the drama of high school shows with the twists and turns of sci-fi series, Roswell delivered three seasons of intergalactic mysteries and awkward romances. At the center of this alien mystery was Maria DeLuca, played by Majandra Delfino – an earthling with a heart of gold who quickly became a fan favorite.

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to Majandra Delfino after she left the alien mysteries behind, the answer involves a lot more than just acting. Here’s what she’s been up to!

She Lied About Her Age to Get the Role — and Paid for It

Image Credit: The WB

Recently, Majandra revealed a scandalous piece of trivia related to her role in Roswell. While most fans remember her as Maria, she actually auditioned (and almost got) the part of Liz, the show’s protagonist. Delfino lied about her age, however, as she was still underage (17) when she got the role; this led to a brief “blacklisting.” Thankfully, the situation was resolved on time, and she ended up playing Maria DeLuca on the show.

While You Weren’t Watching, She Was Building a Whole Other Career

Beyond acting, Delfino has been active in the alternative music scene for years. In 2003, right after Roswell ended, she joined the French artist RoBERT with the song “The Prince Bleu.” Her music career would take her on a multi-genre journey, recording everything from alternative rock to electronic and even dark cabaret songs.

In 2008, the actress starred in the groundbreaking series Quarterlife, one of the first to join the web-to-TV pipeline. This is where she met her future husband, fellow actor David Walton.

Two Sitcoms, One Failed Spin-Off, and a Dwight Schrute Cameo Nobody Remembers

Image Credit: Instagram / Majandra Delfino

The 2010s were an interesting time for Majandra Delfino – one that promised a starring role in a mainstream sitcom that, sadly, never materialized. In 2011, she joined Raven-Symoné in the short-lived comedy State of Georgia.

In 2013, she became part of Dwight Schrute’s bizarre family in The Office. She played Dwight’s sister in the episode The Farm – an episode conceived as a pilot for the show’s first spin-off series. Unfortunately, The Farm became one of the series’ most disliked episodes, and plans for the Dwight-centric spin-off were quickly canned.

The Roswell Reunion Changed How Fans See the Whole Show

Last year, most of the Roswell cast reunited at the Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle. The reunion offered fans a chance to revisit Roswell like never before, as Delfino and her co-stars shared stories (including her brief “blacklisting”) and updated fans about their upcoming projects.

As for Majandra Delfino, she still looks like the Maria we all remember. Her legendary chemistry with her Roswell partner, Brendan Fehr, is just as authentic as ever. On her socials, you can find Delfino sharing stories about her previous projects, showing some great picks with her beautiful family, and even sharing pics related to her Cuban-Venezuelan heritage.

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