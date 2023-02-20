The best anime kisses of all time, ranked: what tops the list? Are they romantic or passionate? Find out with this complete ranking of 11 classic anime kisses.

Anime is best known for being action-packed, wacky and incredibly far-fetched, but one thing every show or movie seems to do well: the deeply emotional moments that end with a long-awaited kiss. Anime kisses have become a perfected art form, and most leave anime fans squealing with excitement because the two love interests FINALLY kissed.

Some of the best anime kisses have been years in the making and have become treasured moments, while others happen relatively frequently throughout the show but still leave us just as bashful as the receiver.

Let’s look at this list of the best anime kisses ever to grace our screens.

11. Kyo & Tohru (Fruits Basket)

This wholesome comedy anime (with its very sad moments) follows Tohru and her adventure with the cursed Sohma family members. She meets Kyo shortly after learning about the Sohma Curse. Tohru is thrilled to learn that he is the Cat of the Zodiac and tries to become friends with Kyo.

While he refuses at first, Kyo eventually warms up to her, and the two become more comfortable in each other’s presence. Tohru doesn’t even run when she sees Ky’s true for, determined to stay by his side even if she is scared.

When Tohru learns he is destined to be locked away, she becomes anxious and desperate to break his curse. This leads her to slowly understand that she has fallen for Kyo. Fans have had to watch Kyo deal with many emotional challenges and finally overcome his curse to be with Tohru.

All the anticipation of their eventual kiss makes theirs one of the most romantic anime kisses of all time. But, of course, it also helps that shortly after their kiss, they become the most loving and affectionate couple you could ever hope to see.

10. Kirito & Asuna (Sword Art Online)

Sword Art Online is an action anime that follows the story of Kirito, one of the many people who get stuck in a video game that kills you if you die in the game. While fighting his way through enemies, he meets Asuna, one of the other main characters with whom he later forms a party and assists him in defeating the Boss on the 1st Floor.

Throughout the anime, they work together more and slowly develop feelings for one another. Finally, Asuna realises her feelings after Kirito almost dies and decides to take some time off so they can spend time together. Still, to do that, one of Asuna’s guildmates demands that Kirito’s prowess in combat be tested.

When she learns that her guildmate had betrayed the small party, she rushes towards them at speeds that should not be possible and attacks her traitorous guild mate, but cannot bring herself him. The traitor takes advantage of her indecision and almost kills her, but Kirito reacts in time, though the action does cost him his hand.

Asuna breaks down after the fight, realising that her indecision almost got them both killed and tells Kirito that she will stay away from him to prevent him from getting injured further. In response to her tears, Kirito kisses her passionately, determined not to lose her, and Asuna melts into the kiss. This sweet kiss is followed by Kirito confessing his feelings to Asuna, and the two get engaged later that night.

Their first kiss is one of the more emotional anime kisses, but it remains sweet as ever and is decidedly one of the best as it leads to their eventual marriage.

9. Nagisa & Mizuki (Classroom Crisis)

The kiss between Nagisa and Mizuki is one of the sweetest anime kiss scenes ever.

This sci-fi romantic comedy anime follows the adventures of A-TEC – a specialised class in a space aeronautics mega-corporation name Kirishina Corp – specifically Nagisa Kiryū.

He is sent to disband A-TEC, but the class fights him every step of the way, and he is eventually swayed by their efforts and does what he can to keep A-TEC alive. But, unfortunately, this gets him into some dangerous situations.

When the Kiryu Yuji tries to have him killed by stabbing him, them putting him in a rocket to Cold Wood that will kill him upon impact. Fortunately, Mizuki, an energetic girl Nagisa didn’t initially like, and her best friend Iris saved him.

Nagisa and Mizuki slowly develop romantic feelings for one another, which Mizuki’s brother doesn’t approve of, and the two share a sweet kiss after Nagisa breaks down. The way she comforts him is simultaneously heartbreaking and heart-warming.

8. Mei & Yamato (Say “I Love You”)

Say “I Love You” is a sweet romance anime that follows the story of a pair of high school students. Mei Tachibana is a stoic girl who assumes the worst of people because of her past and is quite clumsy but also very observant and honest. On the other hand, Yamato Kurosawa is a popular boy who had developed a protective nature after feeling guilty for not doing anything when his childhood friend was bullied.

When Mei meets Yamato, she kicks him, incorrectly assuming that he was a creep, and carries on with her day.

However, Yamato finds her fascinating and decides to try and pursue a friendship with her, despite Mei very clearly wanting nothing to do with him, and gives her his phone number. While she doesn’t use it at first, an incident with a stalker pushes her to make a quick decision, and Yamato doesn’t hesitate to run to her aid. He pretends to be her boyfriend and kisses her to discourage the stalker, not realising that he’s stolen Mei’s first kiss. The kiss leaves Mei shocked, and the two begin to date.

While their first kiss is not the most romantic, Yamato’s future love confession more than makes up for it. Mei believes his feelings for her aren’t real. Determined to prove otherwise, Yamato starts giving her a lot of kisses, explaining the meanings behind the kisses before kissing her properly. These kisses properly start their romantic relationship, and the two eventually get married.

It’s one of the sweeter anime kisses and might have you chuckling.

7. Yuji & Shana (Shakugan no Shana)

Initially, a light novel series written by Yahichiro Takahashi, Shakugan no Shana tells the story of Yuji Sakai, a high school student who accidentally gets involved in a fight between the forces of balance and imbalance, meeting Shana along the way.

Yuji is an indecisive, easygoing student who often puts others’ well-being before his own, confusing Shana during their first meeting. He is optimistic but has a fatalistic view of his life, given that his role as a Torch could easily cause him to perish. Later in the series, he becomes more ruthless due to accepting help from the wrong person.

Shana started as a cold and uncaring individual focused solely on her duty. She began to open up slowly and eventually started falling for Yuji after she saw him willingly give up his existence to save others. She is highly intelligent and an incredibly talented warrior who has compassion for those she cares about.

They two share one of the best anime kisses ever. Yuji made some poor decisions throughout the anime in an attempt to give Shana a future where he was at her side. She fights and defeats him before forgiving him and telling Yuji that she still loves him. The two finally share their first kiss as they fly through the air, creating one of the most romantic scenes in anime.

The kissing scene is brilliant, not just because of the stunning visuals but because the deep love they have developed for each other throughout the anime series has helped them overcome all their difficulties.

6. Misaki & Usui (Kaichou Wa Maid-sama!)

Misaki Ayuzawa was the former Student Council President at her high school, often referred to as “Demon President”. She used to be an encouraging and helpful girl, but after her father left the family, she became judgemental and biased towards men. Because of her family’s debt, she works a part-time job at a maid cafe.

Takumi Usui is the most popular guy at his high school and is admired by everyone. However, he’s a relatively indifferent person who spends his free time irritating Misaki after discovering she works at Made Latte.

The two share plenty of hilarious and awkward moments, but their kisses are absolutely adorable. The first one they share is on a school rooftop just before Usui jumps off to retrieve a photo and help keep her secret hidden.

However, their final his is the most romantic. After winning a competition, the two confess their love for each other and deliver one of the best anime kisses of all time. The scene is simple, but the two are dressed in Romeo and Juliet costumes while fireworks back the kiss.

The kiss is made better because they get married ten years later. They are one of the best couples introduced in an anime, and their love story continues to be just as entertaining as the first time.

5. Miyamura & Hori (Horimiya)

Kyouko Hori is the most attractive girl at her high school. She’s a very energetic and hard worker who does her best to create a happy atmosphere for those around her. She has a rather violent state that mostly comes out when she is nervous, embarrassed or wielding a q-tip (her friends and family fear her because of this).

She is a bit of a sadomasochist, though only when it comes to Miyamura, asking him to be violent with her, and is often seen to be jealous, which often results in some very entertaining scenes. At first, she becomes jealous of Miyamura talking to girls, but later doesn’t really care about that and is more worried that he might fall for a man, informing him that she’s okay with him loving another woman but not a man.

Izumi Miyamura, in contrast, is a timid person. He is initially seen as gloomy and pessimistic but is very friendly and laid-back, though he will resort to violence if he deems it necessary.

The two of them have some of the best kisses in anime, especially when Kyouko starts hitting him when he just kisses her out of nowhere. They’re an adorable couple, and the anime adaptation of the Japanese manga does an excellent job of portraying their entertaining young love.

4. Zen & Shirayuki (Snow White with the Red Hair)

Shirayuki is an optimist with a strong-willed and bright personality. She is kind and compassionate but sometimes overworks herself to the point of becoming sick and will risk anything to prove her point. She has a good knowledge of medicine and prefers to do things the right way, which usually leads to dangerous encounters. She is also easily flustered when Zen flirts with her.

Zen Wistaria is easygoing and cares for everyone working under him, considering them friends. He treats his title as prince very seriously, though he does have a habit of sneaking out of the castle. He’s not quick to anger and usually keeps his composure, but when it comes to Shirayuki, he becomes easily embarrassed and sometimes jealous.

Their kiss in the tower is one of the most adorable anime kisses. A concerned Zen arrives in the tower, terrified that Shirayuki was hurt because of him, and she admits that she wasn’t going to be stubborn, proving that she fully trusts and supports Zen. He’s overwhelmed with feelings of pride and relief and just kisses her.

It is truly one of the best anime kisses.

3. Haru & Shizuku (My Little Monster)

At the start of the anime, Haru Yoshida seems very intimidating and violent; however, it soon becomes clear that this aggression is a front and that he is actually quite innocent and clueless. A traumatic incident made it difficult for him to communicate with people, so his social skills could be better. He’s friendly, though, and he means well in everything he does. He is very intelligent, despite not really trying and is incredibly protective of those he cares about. Unfortunately, he can sometimes get quite jealous, which usually makes him possessive and violent.

Shizuku Mizutani is very studious and can be pretty apathetic to her classmates. She hopes to one day be like her mother, which causes her to work hard and become socially inept and emotionally withdrawn. These traits were apparent even as a young girl when she gave no reaction to the death of her class pet. In addition, she’s pretty dense regarding people, which becomes evident when she doesn’t realise that Kenji Tamagucci is trying to show his affection for her until he outright confesses.

Haru and Shizuku’s first kiss is hilarious, mostly because she has no idea that it’s coming, and he seems to be completely unphased by it, though he does claim that he loves her afterwards.

2. Sophie & How (Howl’s Moving Castle)

Howl’s Moving Castle has a gorgeous animation style set in a fictional world and is one of the best romance anime. It tells the story of Sophie, a young hatmaker turned into an older woman by a witch who curses her after entering her shop. She initially lacks confidence, but after she is cursed, she proves she has a strong will and becomes less afraid of what people think of her. Sophie can be impulsive, and when she does something wrong, her attempts to rectify her mistakes often don’t pan out well. However, she is very compassionate and possesses her own magical abilities, which she doesn’t realise until much later.

Howl Pendragon is one of the most powerful wizards in the world who spreads rumours about himself to remain isolated. He had a natural gift for magic and was quite powerful. Unfortunately, he had a habit of courting and then jilting women, one of which was the Witch of the Waste, who put a curse on him. Howl is a hermit who occasionally does work for the king’s army but mostly avoids contact with people as much as possible.

Sophie and Howl share the sweetest romance of any anime couple, and their final kiss is one of the best parts of the movie adaptation. After all, their challenges and struggles to two share a sweet, gentle kiss, cured of their curses, as the castle slowly floats away.

1. Victor & Yuuri (Yuri!!! on Ice)

Yuuri is “the figure skater with the world’s biggest glass heart”. His soft-heartedness makes him prone to depression, especially if he fails. He is very quiet and easily embarrassed but also highly competitive. After receiving training from Victor, he developed more confidence in himself and could brush off insults from other competitors. His anxiety during competitions has often made him appear more self-centred, but with Victor’s help, he has started to pay more attention to those around him.

Victor Nikiforov is very charismatic and naturally flirtatious. He is a skilled figure skater and pushes himself to improve his skills, but off the ice, he is very easygoing and doesn’t really listen to orders. Victor can be airheaded and often forgets things, but he is also self-aware. He’s not the best person to cry in front of, usually being very blunt or offering an awkward method of comfort, but he means well and is very much at home while on the ice.

Yuuri and Victor have an adorable romance, sharing one of their first kisses on the ice after Yuuri’s skate. Yuuri comes rushing towards Victor, absolutely pleased with himself for doing so well, and Victor jumps at him with a kiss, knocking them both to the ground in his excitement.

The long-awaited kiss made the internet go nuts when the episode aired. The kiss was made even better when Yuuri and Victor revealed that they were engaged a little while later.

Which is your favourite anime kiss?