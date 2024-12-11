Director James Gunn has just created more uncertainty about when we can expect the DCU’s Superman trailer to land online. If you thought you knew when it was coming, think again!

The Hype For James Gunn’s Superman Trailer

After seeing all the leaked images and the hype from interviews with the stars of the film (who stop just short of calling it the best thing since Superman’s first appearance in Action Comics #1), fans have been watching YouTube closely for news on the release date for James Gunn’s Superman trailer. After teasing that it was “coming soon“—which, let’s be real, could mean anything between a few weeks or a few months—there seems to be some confusion about when we can actually expect the big drop.

Gunn was recently asked by a fan on Threads whether the Superman trailer was still on track for December. The director’s response was incredibly short. A single word: “Still?”

Read into that how you like, but it seems like December was never the actual release date for the Superman trailer. And, to be fair, Gunn never actually confirmed that rumour either.

There was some speculation that the Superman (2025) trailer would drop during CCXP—except Gunn wasn’t there, so, spoiler alert: no trailer.

Then Collider claimed that the trailer would probably hit around the time Disney releases Mufasa: The Lion King, just in time for Christmas cheer. Gunn didn’t confirm that either.

Then Grace Randolph, the internet’s unofficial source of everything comic book movie-related, threw in her two cents on X , claiming that Gunn was prepping for a big press event the week of December 16th. But, when asked about it, Gunn also debunked that release date with a “no” .

So, honestly, unless the man’s idea of “soon” is as vague as Superman’s directions to the Fortress of Solitude, we’re all left guessing here.

The Studio Isn’t Happy With The Superman Trailer

There’s also been plenty of rumours regarding the Studio’s dissatisfaction with the trailer. But Gunn, as he always does, debunked that one faster than a speeding bullet, too . The revelation? James Gunn is, in fact, the studio. Posting on social media, the director informed DC fans that he wasn’t quite happy with the final cut just yet and that he was working with the editors to perfect the Superman trailer. Fair enough!

But When Will It Finally Release?

Fans and news publications continue to play the guessing game, with many now pointing towards the Super Bowl as a possibility. Given that Marvel released the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer at last year’s Super Bowl, it’s a fairly good guess, too. The question is whether or not Warner Bros. is willing to pay top dollar for an ad spot during the big game when they could just create hype online.

Superman is swooping into theaters on July 11, 2025. That’s just a few months away. It’s time for James Gunn to reveal his hand. There’s a lot riding on the DCU’s first live-action film. It could very well make or break the cinematic universe before it even begins to expand. Let’s hope David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult have the magic to pull off something spectacular.

