Get your first look at Superman & Lois Season 3! Here, we explore what we know so far and discuss all the latest news, spoilers, teasers and more!

RELATED: Don’t Panic But Jordan Elsass Has Quit Superman & Lois

The CW has been on fire, releasing new footage for some of their biggest shows. One such show was Superman & Lois, which is now seeing its third season hitting fans’ screens. The show sees Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent, the world-renowned superhero known as Superman, who is married to Lois Lane while keeping his identity a secret from the rest of the world. Lois is played by Elizabeth Tulloch and is the mother of Clark’s children, Jonathan and Jordan. The series explores the comic book storyline in a way Warner Bros Studios and DC Studios have failed to do in their interconnected universe.

With the new season fresh on the horizon, The CW has teased fans with footage and a poster for season 3. Set to release in the United States at 8 pm on 14 March 2023, which is just around the corner! Unfortunately for the United Kingdom, it took six whole months for the second season of Superman & Lois to get to them, and this means that the third season may see the same issue. In the meantime, whether you will be waiting six months or two weeks, let’s see what The CW has lined up for the third season of the beloved show.

RELATED: Superman & Lois’ Tyler Hoechlin Has Never Seen A Superman Movie

The short clip shared via the ‘Marvel And DC Fan Page’ on Twitter showed Tyler Hoechlin reprising his role as Superman. He is shown fighting against Atom Man in an extremely exciting turn of events. The video clip was shared with the caption “Superman VS Atom Man promo on #SupermanAndLois Season 3 everyone”, ending way too quickly for fans to gauge what the Kent family will be up against this season as it is just a promotional video.

In comparison, the new poster for the series shows the Kent family on a black background, with what looks to be Metropolis on fire at the bottom of the edit. With the season seeming to be more family orientated, the ominous line “New Strength Awakens” positioned over the images of the beloved characters is a bit unsettling. Additionally, the poster includes the official release date and time when fans can expect the third season to air.

RELATED: Superman & Lois Introduces A Black Lex Luthor

What will the Plot of the Third Season Be About?

The third season has teased a new villain breaking into the series and upsetting the Kent family’s blissful life in Smallville. It has been confirmed that the show will finally see one of Superman’s biggest foes debut on screen and will be played by Michael Cudlitz, best known for his role in The Walking Dead. He will be playing none other than Lex Luther, but it is still unconfirmed whether he is the main antagonist of the season. The official synopsis for the first episode of season three reads as follows:

“An undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever; John Henry is haunted by his doppelgänger’s past; Sarah explores what the future holds for her and Jordan; General Samuel Lane reclaims his post.”

Will this foe be Lex Luther or someone else altogether? And how will the Kent family deal with this foe while they are already struggling with keeping their identities a secret while raising a family? Other plot points the show might focus on are Jordan and Johnathan finding themselves apart from the family and Lana Lang and Kyle trying to figure out how their family dynamic will work now that they are separated.

RELATED: 5 Reasons Why Superman & Lois Is Better Than WandaVision

Who Will Be Cast in the Third Season?

The cast for the third season will see most of the original cast return to reprise their roles as their initial characters. However, with a heavy heart, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent in the series, had to walk away from the titular role. He explained that he was suffering from issues that all revolved around mental health and had decided to get professional help for the sake of himself and his family. The actor expressed his excitement for the upcoming season but stated that he would barely have time for himself or his family before shooting the third instalment.

Although it is sad to see him go, it is understandable, as mental health is extremely important. It is quite sad that the actor felt the need to justify why he would give up his role in the show and why he felt his mental health was so important. With that being said, he broke away from the show entirely, and Jonathan Kent’s role had to be ultimately recast. The upcoming season will see Michael Bishop taking up the part of John Kent, an actor who has not seen much of the big (or small) screen in his short career. Let’s hope he can do the character justice like Jordan did.

Superman VS Atom Man promo on #SupermanAndLois Season 3 everyone pic.twitter.com/Xa3WbBy0ji — Marvel And DC Fan Page (@DCMarvelMovie) February 25, 2023

RELATED: Superman & Lois Is Possibly Next To Be Cancelled At The CW

TL;DR Season 3 of Superman & Lois will air in the United States on 14 March 2023 at 8 pm.

The season poster reveals a new power that will awaken and change the Kent family forever.

Jordan Elsass will not be reprising his role as Jonathan Kent and will be replaced by Michael Bishop.

Are you excited for Season 3 of Superman & Lois?