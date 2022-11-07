There are some really big changes coming to the inner and outer workings of The CW network as they have recently been sold off to Nexstar Media Group, a move that saw the 11-year president let go and replaced only a day later with Brad Schwartz being named the new president at the network. It seems there may be a few too many changes happening all at once, as when The Hollywood Reporter tried to chat about the fate of DC shows at The CW, all he could say was “I don’t know yet.” Does this mean that The CW’s Superman & Lois might be next to be cancelled?

More Cuts From The DC Arrowverse

The Arrowverse is an alternate DC universe that features a lot of DC heroes in an interconnected collection of stories that stood on their own but also played out with crossovers together. These series included Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, The Legends of Tomorrow and similar titles. To date, nearly every DC show at The CW has been cancelled except Gotham Knight, which has only just released its first season and Superman & Lois.

Of course, this might also be because Superman & Lois does not count as an Arrowverse title.

The Flash ending on its 9th season was the last of the Arrowverse series that was left standing, which has come to an end. Luckily, the series wasn’t abruptly cancelled but got the opportunity to give their fans a farewell and finale that they deserve, which is a luxury that wasn’t granted to many of the Arrowverse series.

No New Episodes

Deadline reported that The CW has new orders to not order additional episodes for even their latest series like Walker: Independence and The Winchesters, which is surprising as the latter is their most-watched debut this season.

If a new season is well-received on the network, The CW will order additional episodes for that season. It seems that there will be no new episodes ordered for the two aforementioned series, regardless of their audience performance. This is a rule that will apply to all new shows. Of course, this doesn’t mean that they are definitively cancelled, but no decisions have been made about the shows’ (which includes Superman & Lois) renewals either. It was reported that this decision was made to cut back on costs for the network.

There Can Be Only One (Maybe)

I’m sure everyone is still distraught over the news that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher and returning to the set of Man of Steel under the DCU wing that will now be led by James Gunn. Although this isn’t the first instance where the DC universe has had more than one version of a character running at the same time (look at the different Barry Allans from the movies to the series), that was before all The CW rules started to change and they maybe cancelled some of their older shows.

If Superman & Lois is cancelled on The CW, it could be scooped up by the DCU. But would they allow two instances of the Man of Steel to exist at once or would that make the metaverse implode?

Would you be sad if The CW’s Superman & Lois was cancelled?