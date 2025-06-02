Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow officially wrapped filming in May. Gunn confirmed it himself on Threads, replying to a fan with a simple, “Yes it has.” And while that’s not incredibly detailed, we’ve now got more to chew on. According to industry insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK on X), insiders are hyped. “I heard the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow script is amazing and people on set told me that based on what they saw it’s gonna be a treat,” he wrote on June 1st.

It’s not really saying much, but it’s enough to get fans excited. “I think I’m more excited for Supergirl than Superman,” one fan commented. Another added, “Exactly what I wanna hear.” And considering the script is Ana Nogueira’s first screenwriting gig, that’s some serious praise. “Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be,” Gunn posted last November. She’s already been tapped to write Teen Titans, too, so clearly DC likes what she’s doing.

James Gunn isn’t playing around with the new DC Universe. While Superman (2025) is obviously the big-ticket reboot, it might be Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow that ends up stealing the spotlight, and not just because of House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock.

Image Credit: James Gunn (via X)

The film is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s critically acclaimed comic, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. So, expect a deeply emotional journey, and a storyline that actually gives Kara Zor-El something to do beyond just being Superman’s cousin.

Aussie actress Milly Alcock recently told Elle that the auditioning process for the DC role was intense: “Absolute fear. I was kind of in disbelief. I was initially like, ‘What have I done?’…During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit!”

Champagne apparently helped. “I then invited all my friends over to the house and we drank champagne,” she added.

Before her solo film, Alcock’s Supergirl will make her debut in Superman, starring David Corenswet. We don’t know how much screen time she’ll get, but fans are already crafting wild theories. Some say she’s a “brainwashed” Hammer of Boravia character in supersoldier armor. Others claim she appears briefly at the end to collect her space pup, Krypto. Either way, DC clearly wants you to notice her.

Image Credit: DC Studios

It’s been over 40 years since Supergirl hit the big screen in the 1984 movie starring Helen Slater. But that film really wasn’t great. This might finally be the cinematic redemption arc Kara Zor-El deserves. Sure, The CW gave us six seasons of cape-and-feelings content, and Sasha Calle crushed her brief moments in The Flash (2023), but Gunn’s version aims to put her right at the center of the new DCU.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the second film in DC Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, hits theaters on June 26, 2026.

