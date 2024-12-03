It’s safe to say that The Flash wasn’t the revolutionary movie all of us DC fans were expecting. What could have been a new beginning for the DCEU turned into an unceremonious funeral for the last remnants of the Snyderverse. Marred by controversies from the start (thanks, Ezra!), there was no way The Flash could live up to the hype.

While it was heartbreaking for DC fans, it was downright career-shattering for the talented actors and actresses involved in the project. The big names tied to The Flash are safe, sure. There’s no way a blunder like that movie could make a dent in the career of someone like Michael Keaton.

However, for those still making themselves known in the industry, starring in something like The Flash isn’t the best way to break into Hollywood. Among all the gifted performers starring in The Flash, no one had it worse than Sasha Calle (Supergirl) – because she was truly one of the movie’s highlights.

Sasha Calle Was An Amazing Supergirl

One of the most glaring issues with The Flash (besides the terrible CGI) is how ambitious the movie was. And by “ambitious,” I mean unfocused. The movie tried to be the ultimate DC experience. For a flick called “The Flash,” there sure were a lot of other superheroes surrounding Barry. With so many commanding personalities clashing together, it’s hard to stand out. That said, Sasha Calle achieved the impossible – she became a perfect live-action take on an iconic comic book character, and she even stood at the same level as Michael Keaton and surpassed Ezra Miller. And now, she’s out of the DC cinematic universe, before she could get her time to shine.

RELATED: Artist Gives Us A First Look At Milly Alcock As The DCU’s Supergirl

What Could Have Been

It’s not just fans who are lamenting Calle’s early departure. The actress herself commented that she was “Heartbroken” after the DCEU came crashing down. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Sasha Calle opened up about her brief DC experience as Supergirl. “It’s been said that a queer Latina girl like me couldn’t be Supergirl,” Calle told The Hollywood Reporter – “But I was, and no one can take that away from me.“

Ultimately, that’s what it all comes down to. Despite the disastrous box office bomb that The Flash became, Calle’s performance was flawless, and fans will always remember that. In an era when “questionable” castings are a dime a dozen, Calle was a dead ringer for the Lara Kent we know and love .

Ironically, Calle became friends with Leslie Grace during the making of The Flash. Grace’s character shared a similar fate to Calle’s when Warner Bros. shockingly decided to cancel Batgirl out of the blue.

Sasha Calle In Future Roles

The greatest crime The Flash ever committed – even greater than Ezra Miller’s Hawaiian bender – was wasting an epic storyline like Flashpoint into a mediocre movie. If only the film received the care and love it deserved, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl would still be a part of a larger cinematic universe.

Thankfully, Calle remains active in Hollywood. With two movies still in post-production, most of Calle’s fans should keep an eye out for RIP, a film where she’ll share the screen with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. To see her reunited with the Batfleck himself is at least an ending we DC fans can hold on to as a bittersweet consolation.

RELATED: Christopher Reeve Turned Down A Cameo In The 1984 Supergirl Spin-off

Tell us, would you like to see Sasha Calle return as Supergirl?