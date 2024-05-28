The ’80s were undoubtedly a wild time for pop culture; it was a time when studios didn’t shy away from even the most experimental ideas, like a TV show about a high-tech military helicopter starring a real, flight-capable chopper. This is the story of Airwolf, the world’s coolest helicopter, and why now is the perfect time for a TV reboot or remake of the 1980s action series.
Do We Need An Airwolf Reboot or Remake?
At the height of the Cold War, espionage and covert missions were all the rage in Western media. Airwolf (created by Donald P. Bellisario starring Jan-Michael Vincent, Ernest Borgnine, Alex Cord, Barry Van Dyke and Jean Bruce Scott) is certainly a product of its time. Yet, that doesn’t mean that a reboot couldn’t capture the original show’s unbridled attitude.
The basic plot of Airwolf follows the crew of the titular Airwolf: a state-of-the-art military helicopter armed with all kinds of futuristic weapons, an advanced weapons system and impressive mobility. Capable of surpassing supersonic speeds, one of the coolest features of the Airwolf was that it was disguised as a civilian chopper.
A wolf in sheep’s clothing, Airwolf ran for four successful seasons: an impressive feat for a show that began its life as a Magnum P.I. spin-off. Airwolf also spawned tons of licensed merchandise, including video games, toys, and even a series of tie-in novels.
The real helicopter used for the show was a modified Bell 222 (serial number 47085) with a tragic story surrounding it. The copter was sold after the show ended, eventually becoming an air ambulance helicopter in Germany. Tragically, the sophisticated helicopter crashed during a thunderstorm in 1992, killing all of its crew members.
Why Now?
With the advent of online streaming services and the rise in popularity of high-budget TV shows, now’s a better time than ever to raise the Airwolf franchise from the proverbial ashes. Heck, many of the 80s TV shows could get reboots or remakes. Bring on Knight Rider, Hardcastle and McCormick, and The Highwayman, too.
Sure, the arms race of the Cold War is no more, but that doesn’t diminish the appeal of a show about an advanced military helicopter. Considering that the original show offered a window into what was achievable in the field of military tech, now’s the perfect chance to seize the moment and show what the new technologies in aerospace engineering can deliver.
Things like unmanned aerial vehicles and the advances in VTOL aircraft could be explored in a new – and possibly futuristic – Airwolf. And while we are on the subject of precisely how to make an Airwolf reboot, perhaps we should address the elephant in the room and decide on how to tackle the intense action of a series like this.
Budget Concerns
Of course, relying on a real attack helicopter and doing some risky stunts just for a show sounds a bit farfetched by today’s standards. Fortunately, we have the magic of modern CGI on our side for an Airwolf reboot.
A CG Airwolf would save the studio millions in production costs, not to mention that we could have the armed helicopter doing more dangerous stunts than in the original show. The coolness of Airwolf’s concept is something that transcends the limits of CG, and considering the success of film franchises like Fast and Furious, it would be safe to say that audiences are ready for a new, vehicle-centred show.
The potential for a new Airwolf franchise is certainly there; it’s just a matter of finding its niche. Focusing on a new generation of fans – while delivering some tidbits of the always-effective nostalgia bait – would ensure this reboot’s success. Let’s just hope that, whoever decides to resurrect the franchise, keeps true to the original’s totally rad attitude.
We want more of Stringfellow Hawke, Dominic Santini, Michael Coldsmith Briggs III, Marella, St. John Hawke and, of course, that high-technology military helicopter in the new version. Heck, we’re even down for a Blue Thunder vs Airwolf or Airwolf vs Knight Rider movie.
What do you think? Do you want an Airwolf TV series reboot or remake? It’s hard to imagine that we’re still celebrating this amazing helicopter after all these years. It’s remained a pop culture favourite, even inspiring Air Jordan 11 sneaker designs.
Oh, and bring back Sylvester Levay’s theme music too. That song is a classic. Take a listen below.
I’m a huge airwolf fan I grew up in the 80’s and yes I would love to see a reboot but I’m also scared at the same time because like knight rider nothing will ever touch the original even though the knight rider reboot was epic it just didn’t have that 80’s wildness about it
If airwolf is to return it should carry on from the original because having something more powerful and futuristic was already done in the original series with the episode titles AIRWOLF 2 the other being called red wolf and it was armed laser weaponry the I fear is Hollywood if they reboot airwolf like knight rider will take it a bit too far it needs to stay true to the original I’d like to see airwolf as bell 222 but a monderised Version glass cockpit etc but still with the retractable weapons and the after burning turbines built into the fuselage original black and white paint work as well
If they reboot it and take totally futuristic it will ruin it but if that’s the plan then leave it as an 80’s classic for the 80’s generation to enjoy
Seria bueno que la hicieran pero con aires de los 80, ya que esta muy de moda en varias, series
Well in perfect numbers with the perfect people can make this rare option happen. I for one am a believer with the correct people by my side. Be careful what you wish for.
Wow Stephen chimed in the very fellow who took the enourmous task of making a Airwolf replica thank you for that by the way, I know it was a labor of love . I watched your you tube videos on making the replica too cool thank you another big airwolf fan.
Reboot yes! July 2022 just put an Airwolf sticker on my car.
No reboot. Continue the story. Airwolf was stolen and found 3 years later by a veteran pilot. He knows its history and his buddy is a high tech helicopter/ computer expert. They decide to continue its missions thru the same government company. Upgrade the helicopter with invisibility and others. Get Lee Majors to play a small part. Same time period. This WILL WORK.
Im a huge Airwolf fan and they had the best actors and the perfect helicopter, so many reboots,
NO TO THIS, Knight Rider was remade and it was terrible,
Then The A Team reboot movie, utter junk…
Stop rebooting all classics, they are classics for a reason!!!
They cant do nothing with it, so why bother, they tried season 4 and that was just awful and poor acting.. and didnt even use the real helicopter due to the budget,
So PLEASE NO, DO NOT REBOOT THIS fantastic show.
I’d opt for a different approach..
Where could all the physical characteristics of Airwolf exist?
A Game !!
What would be greater then flying ‘The Lady ‘ yourself?
Especially nowadays where it’s so foto realistic.
Or even in VR.. how awesome that would be …
Be inside the cockpit yourself !!
Taking up to whatever aircraft there are now.
Hearing the enemy radio responses
Missions in the air but also on the ground first person or third …
Nods to original episodes..
The cave offcourse..
As a Filmmaker, I can assure you, that CGI is NOT cheaper. Especially when you require super realistic, moving parts, explosions, and fluid movements. It would demand the production team to rent out a Rendering Farm for anything highly detailed, or multiple composites to be overlayed on the screen, something that would make Airwolf look REALISTIC and not something fake and done by amateurs on a MacBook laptop in their free time.
No, if you wanted an Airwolf Reboot to look good and clean, you would either need to use REAL Aircraft which would be as expensive and require skilled pilots equally skilled to a team of CGI artists and animators. Either way, it would still cost the same, but CGI will always look fake to anyone with a keen eye for details, and it will be just as expensive as the real thing. So if you are going to do it, you might as well use the real thing.
The only other way is to use high-quality miniatures and film everything on a Blue/Green screen with puppeteers that know how to simulate real movement from real aircraft on the small scale. This would not only be cheaper for the film budget, but you can also make it look as realistic as possible with high-quality miniatures that special effects artists can do with kitbashing every exact detail down to the scuff-marks and bullet holes for close up shots, and they can also make exact duplicates for any aircraft, so you can blow up an entire fleet of enemy aircraft for pennies on the dollar.
As for the story, you would have to depart from Stringfellow, Santini, and the whole Canadian Saint John storyline entirely. You would need to establish a REASON to need a new AIRWOLF to be manufactured and used. But nowadays it would be harder to keep Airwolf #2 a secret since we have GPS, Google, Earth View, and a hundred other Satellites constantly scanning the world at any given time by foreign and domestic Governments. So Airwolf itself would have to be a completely brand new, Next Generation Stealth Helicopter, with almost Futuristic High-Tech Active Camouflage to make it invisible to the naked eye, heat sensors, and radar. The New Airwolf would be almost Alien by today’s standards, just as it was revolutionary and highly impossible back in the 1980s. A Helicopter reaching Mach One, Ha! That’ll be the day.
Like many have said for Airwolf to be physically possible, it would essentially transform itself into a jet, by stopping the rotors, stowing them within the frame of the Aircraft, and using the turbine thrusts exclusively to turn it into a Jet. But then at that point, you might as well just make Airwolf a Jet and cut out the middle man. However, the reason why you would want to keep the Rotors is so you could hover in position, but since we have the Harrier and the F-35 Jumpjets and a few skilled pilots can Hover with Vectored Thrust Fighter Jets, it becomes redundant to have a helicopter once again when a Jet can do the work as well.
The only saving grace that Helicopters have over Modern Generation Fighter Jets and Stealth Aircraft is the simple fact that it is a helicopter, in that they can move slowly, carry cargo, requires less fuel, and can hover and make use of low-flying with ease. But if you make it a Stealth Helicopter you cut out all of those features and turn it into a Warmachine. exclusively. And Airwolf wasn’t a show about war, it was small stories about doing what is right, about saving people, bringing down criminals, and saving the day.
If a New Airwolf were to be filmed in the year 2022, it would have to be something futuristic in mind, not modern turmoil and struggles, no modern-day politics, but you would have to project things a decade or so from now, where an Airwolf system would be required, where that Generation of Fighter Jets wouldn’t be able to keep up with the technology, or skilled pilots. Even though by then almost all aircraft would be replaced by Drones. So having a real pilot at the controls, with a lifetime of experience, and a cutting-edge futuristic Helicopter might bring balance to the playing field.
And what it comes down to in the end, is a New Airwolf is just a cash grab for nostalgia’s sake, will the next generation of an audience even care about an old show that was revolutionary for its time, and will Producers see a profit in a show like this that could cost MILLIONS per episode to make? Most likely no, no to all of that. But I would love to see if it was done properly. But seeing as everything is overly produced and ends up being some trash about being “Woke” instead of having a solid story and meaningful characters. I highly doubt we will ever see such wonderful shows again.
Well said.Airwolf reboot has to be brought back using an original Bell 222.It has to have a resurrection theme to kick- off a futuristic story,but in modern times,less graphics the better,meaner,vicious and cheekier than ever,in the backdrop of a revenge storyline.
With 2022 real world geopolitical tensions soaring again, I’d say there’s a valid background. Of course, the sceptic in me would assume they’d only eff up a reboot. Speaking of real world: the fastest combat helicopter in test stages (Sikorsky X2 Raider/S97) only manages a third or a quarter of Airwolf’s fictional speed, so ultimate realism would be out of the question for sure. They’d have to bend realism to the extreme to allow for a new “Airwolf” that isn’t worse than the original.
More importantly is probably getting the relationship dynamic between the new “Hawk and Santini” right.
This poor show died when they had to prop Jan Michael up from one direction, then have him do voice overs later since he could barely stand during the scenes.
The Canadian reboot, meh.
As for a reboot of the series, with drones, the changes in air combat since the 80s, I just don’t see it happening, unless it’s a throw back series set in the 80s or 90s.
I agree that AIRWOLF II was weaker than the original CBS series but remember that it was done with a minimal budget and virtually no new helicopter scenes. Most of the helicopter stunt scenes were recuts of footage from the original series. Some friends of mine were the writers and they rewrote to fit exactly what they were instructed to do while trying to sneak some better storylines into the series but the second series was designed to fill out the episode number for syndication. Check out the list of other series that they wrote and contributed to and you will see the quality of their work.
The idea of ‘reboot’ is so wildly unpredictable that the final product could be a disaster. Hollywood’s psychotic need to ‘Make things Better’, sours the idea considerably. A case in point is the SciFi Channel’s reboot of Battlestar Galactica. The BSG reboot simply did not have the core values that made the original show appealing, thereby alienating many legacy BSG fans. The producers of a new Airwolf series would need to make one fundamental decision before anything else. Will this new series enjoy the support of the legacy Airwolf fans or not? If the answer is no, please just change the name of the series to something else. I think the continuation approach holds the most promise. If the new series was ‘built’ on the original series, it would benefit from the established story conventions and character values that make Airwolf worth watching.
That would be nice a Airwolf reboot for a lot of people it is a icon from there childhood
yes an airwolf reboot done the right way in the spirit of the orignal show would be awesome.yes cgi would save a lot of money..but you have to look at the orignal show and what was amazingly done.a new reboot would have to include a real helecopter of some kind and have the same attitude.stringfellow hawk and airwolf were an amazing combo..not easily replaced…however done the right way again..it could be brought back.hope for the future!
I still love watching the show! I’d be 100% in favor of a re-boot if they do it right!
Yes bring this show back It was a Great show in the 80s
I’ve been saying this for years, you could do so much with it to day.
No, it would be SJW to utter wokeness. It would not be the show it was, but a very pale imitation.
yeah my favorite show all time
Where did you get your shirt? Where may I get one? These snap ships look GREAT.
Heck yes, I want an Airwolf reboot. I loved this show when I was a kid and still do.
A reboot would be fine as long as whomever is doing doesn’t screw it up royally like they did MacGyver and Magnum PI. They should run on the concept of havin either Stringfellow’s or St John’s children (let’s face it, the guys were sluts) picked for the project like their dad’s were before them. I don’t want to try to watch and have to concentrate on “it’s an alternate universe” to keep from screaming at the tv.
One thing I am almost sure about that the author has wrong in his article is I don’t remember it being a spin-off from Magnum P.I.
The series was started with a two-hour premier from what I remember. If it was a spin-off from Magnum P.U., I would not have watched it.
Hells to the yeah we need a reboot just don’t let the rock do it
I am so sick of the reboots. 1 out of 5 being good is being generous as most flopped. I don’t want to see this happen to Airwolf.
Yes, it was a great show in its day. Better than Blue Thunder.
Hell yeah I loved the show back in the day would love to see a reboot maybe even as far as a newer chopter
Absolutely loved the show never missed it as a kid it also inspired me to go into a great career. So yeah we need a reboot I still watch the reruns with my children now.
One of my all time favorite shows, so yes, a reboot would be great.
I would love to have a reboot! I Still have my RC Helicopter 60 size that I built from a Larry Jolly kit which was a fiberglass model of Airwolf. He also did lots of the stunts using the RC model.
Hell ya! Grew up with this show, staunch supporter of it and the actors who played the parts. I personally feel “The Lady” left the screen far too soon. Even if the show is redone for that period, it would be awesome!!
Hell yes this was my show growing up must do
i loved the original show not usa network verson if they are going to reboot it do it wright all the remakes they have bin doing are bad
ONLY if it is done right, NO CGI stuff as it looks to fake or unbelievable. Maybe for a storyline since JMV and EB has passed away but JBS and AC are still alive. But maybe Caitlin and Hawk had kids together fly an UPDATED Airwolf and Caitlin be at Hawks cabin and everyone meets there. Michael and his surprise son run the firm now. Dom had a long lost son to take his place and doing filming for hollywood.
I just hate the “Reboot” thing. Just let the old things die. Use their brains and come up with new things.
Yes yes and yes never missed a show even watched the reruns .super fan here ….used to pretend on the swing set as iam gliding though the air humming the song that I was string fellow and my buddy was dom God I miss that show
Ja hellere end gerne
Sure! Bring it back! I used tobe a skydiver back in the 90ies and the “Airwolf” was stationed at my drop zone as an Intensive Care Transportation Helicopter. I was shocked when I heard that it crashed.
Absolutely yes yes yes. Loved the show in the 80s.I even have airwolf as my mobile ringtone on my phone for many years now. I would love to see a reboot. Many thumbs up for airwolf. Please reboot. Please please please
Sure would like to hear that cool Airwolf theme song again.
We need another good show like “AIRWOLF”, WHEN DO YOU THINK IT WILL COME OUT?????
I have been waiting for over 30 years for a return. If they could fix the writing and improve the acting. It would be perfect !! I have been a superfan since the airing of the original pilot film in 1984 .
Love to see a new Airwolf, loved the original and can only imagine what a new one would be like.
Absolutely. My 6 year old and I watch the original almost every night before bed. With only 3 seasons (4 doesn’t count) I definitely would love to see some new stuff. Find a way to Incorporate the family of the original 3 and let’s goooo!!!
NO!! JUST NO!! Hollywood has already s**t on most of the franchises I used to love… DO NOT ruin Airwolf too!! The original is a classic and should be left well enough alone!! Besides… Jan-Michael Vincent, Ernest Borgnine, and The Lady herself are all dead and gone… it would be a huge disrespect to them… leave it alone! Simple as that.
Will never happen. Too expensive, even for CGI. Only so many enemies and scenarios for the aerial ballets (the modern Red Threat + China nowadays). Was of its time.
Absolutely …. But ya have to have the real airwolf back. The same helicopter. Same theme music… Same scream in the air as the turbos are activated. Sucks the real stars have passed away.
Sorry to say Chris, but the actual aircraft crashed killing the Medical Airlift team onboard.
Hi, I Am an “Airwolf” Fan and I am in Favor of a “Re-Boot” and it is not necessarily a awwfull idea. Keep the original idea and Do not Depend on computers very much and keep it Entertaining. Thank You.
I Am an “Airwolf” Fan Myself and There is maybe a small amount of fans who may not be in favor of a “Re-Boot” to either Television or theatre, it is important to know what “Airwolf” was about and if a studio is Going to make a “Reboot” this program to Go where the program stopped? Get a Good producer and writer who are familiar with “Airwolf” from 1984 and find a Good helicopter. Update things a tad and find a Good producer, writer and cast and Director. Have a Good Budget too
Do not Depend on computers that much for stunts. Make it entertaining. Give a “Re-Boot” a chance. Thank You.
I loved airwolf, nightrider and street Hawk.
Nightrider was tried but didn’t do very well, even tho I did like the 1st season.
So I would like to see what they can do with airwolf and event Street Hawk.
In today’s Society and expanse of social media and gaming perhaps a way forward for reboots would be to release a demo game so kids will get hooked.
Yes please, but no CGI Helicopters. Must be a real deal flying machine, just like the original
It’s shouldn’t be a reboot, rather a continuation.
I would have to know more details about the reboot before I could approve or disapprove. I was a huge fan of the original, but I’ve found that many reboots simply don’t live up to the originals. Look at the number of failed attempts to reboot Knight Rider, for example. And lets not forget that Season 4 was an attempt by the USA network at rebooting the show after it was cancelled by CBS that did not go over so well. So I would have to know something about how they planned to reboot the series before I could give it a thumbs up.
Ofcourse. That’s one of my favorite TV shows during the 80’s along with the A Team.
ABSOLUTELY!!! Grew up with this show and LOVED it…lost a bit of enthusiasm for it when JMV dtopped piloting it though…
I watched when I was younger. I’m older now and have watched reruns when I could find it I think a good idea
Yes bring it back would love to share it on Facebook
I would love to see a reboot, BUT….i dont think a cgi chopper would be the answer. Like the original the fans knew the helicopter was real (yes modified but real) and that alone would get people watching the program. Any whiff of cgi and i think it will flop but thats just my personal opinion.
It was a great show I never missed it I would love to see a reboot
We absolutely need an Airwolf reboot!!!!!!!!
I sure would I loved this show growing up, it caught my imagination. Would love to see what they could do with it now.