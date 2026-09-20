UPDATE (September 20, 2026): This week, World War Z 2 has officially moved past “in development.” According to Deadline, Paramount has sealed the deal with Brad Pitt to return and star (and produce through Plan B Entertainment alongside Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner), and with Conclave and All Quiet on the Western Front director Edward Berger to direct. The sequel has also found a writer in Dennis Kelly, known for Utopia and Matilda the Musical – although there’s no word yet about what the story will be.
The original article, detailing the sequel’s 10-year-long path from out of development hell, follows below.
Original Article (June 8, 2026): It’s official. At CinemaCon in April 2026, Paramount confirmed that a World War Z sequel is in active development. That sequel now has its director, star, and writer locked in: Brad Pitt is returning, Edward Berger (“Conclave,” “All Quiet on the Western Front”) is directing, and Dennis Kelly is writing the script — the most traction the project has had since David Fincher’s version collapsed in 2019. The studio had been flagging it as a franchise priority since August 2025, following its merger with Skydance, with the film’s strong streaming numbers on Paramount+ and the continued success of Saber Interactive’s 2019 game both cited as factors behind the push.
Mireille Enos, who played Karin Lane opposite Brad Pitt in the original, told ScreenRant she’s hopeful but has no official confirmation of her return: “There have been different versions, hopeful versions over these past 15 years. So we’ll see.”
Here’s the full history of why this sequel has taken so long — and why it was always worth the wait.
Brad Pitt’s World War Z might not be the first film horror fans think about when they name an iconic zombie flick, but that doesn’t mean this unique adaptation doesn’t deliver on its premise. Its focus on heavy action – and its great moments of compelling character drama – have turned the film into a cult classic now, a decade after its original release. The mere idea of a World War Z 2 sounds like an undead creature in and of itself. Last we knew, the World War Z sequel project suffered a devastating blow in 2018, leaving things uncertain for the franchise’s future. Even Wikipedia lists the film as the “cancelled sequel.”
However, that doesn’t mean that the franchise is dying. World War Z 2 refuses to go down, proving even more popular than ever, thanks to a renewed interest in the original Max Brooks novel and the 2019 video game release.
Why Brad Pitt’s World War Z Was Always Begging for a Sequel
Although it won no awards, World War Z’s imagery and action captured audiences worldwide (raking in more than $540 million worldwide, almost double its original budget) and had them clamouring for a sequel from Paramount Pictures. It told the tale of a zombie invasion in which not only could the zombies move incredibly fast (more like the running, jumping, and climbing undead), but the undead hordes could sense when someone had a disease that would make them an enviable host for the zombie virus. This resulted in the main character doing some globe-trotting to try and find a way to make the world somewhat safe again.
Inside World War Z 2’s 13-Year Road Through Development Hell
World War Z 2 has been caught in development hell for some time. In December 2013, following the successful release of the first film in June, Juan Antonio Bayona was tapped to direct the second film, with a release date of 2017, and Steven Knight or Dennis Kelly were said to be screenwriting for the film. However, these plans fell through quickly, and the film was not even in production by the end of 2017.
Next, acclaimed director David Fincher was tied to the project, and filming on World War Z 2 was once again slated to start in 2019. However, in February of that year, after six years of manoeuvring and pre-production, the film was officially cancelled, partly because of China’s ban on films depicting zombies or ghosts.
In an interview with Variety, star of the first film Mireille Enos expressed her interest in returning to the World War Z franchise as well. She also spoke of her disappointment in the fact that World War Z 2 never materialised as planned.
“We were all lined up to go,” Enos said on The Big Ticket podcast. “We had Fincher, we had a beautiful script and then it just didn’t happen. It seems like such a shame for it not to be made. The first one was so good.”
But now, Pitt and Berger’s deals are closed, giving the sequel that fans have been asking for since 2013, even if no production start date has been set yet.
What Fans Want From Edward Berger’s World War Z 2
1. The Healing Process
By the film’s ending, things are looking up for regular humans: the new vaccine essentially renders them invisible to the zombies, giving them a fighting chance against the undead. However, I’d like to see more of how this vaccine is supposed to reach every person in the world. Considering these zombies can run and even catch helicopters, things could get hairy pretty quickly for Pitt and co. in the sequel.
2. A Time Skip
Let’s pretend, for the sake of this hypothetical debate, that Brad Pitt (one of the best actors of all time) doesn’t return for a World War Z sequel. It would matter very little to the overall narrative, though, as the true protagonist in Max Brook’s novel is, effectively, the world. How much has the world changed since zombies became a reality? That’s something that some George Romero films addressed in the past and would be a logical next step for a series such as World War Z.
3. Staying True to the Source Material
Long-time fans of the World War Z novel might have been a bit disappointed by what they saw on the big screen in the movie. The action-heavy flick harbours few similarities with the book – even if it had to change the novel’s narrative style to appeal to a broader audience. A sequel could go for a more restrained storytelling approach – one that more closely follows the interview style of the original novel. It could also work as an anthology film, showcasing different tales of survival in a post-zombie world. Not only would this appease the more disgruntled fans of the novel, but it would also offer a unique approach to the zombie genre that might even be appreciated by horror fans seeking something fresh.
World War Z 2 Is Officially Happening: Brad Pitt and Edward Berger’s Full Story
World War Z 2 is no longer a question of if — it’s not even a question of when anymore, now that deals are closed. Paramount officially confirmed the sequel at CinemaCon in April 2026, and all the points discussed above could easily apply to any form of continuation of the 2013 film. There is no doubt that horror movie fans would love to see it happen. And with Brad Pitt’s own production team at Plan B now officially attached, alongside director Edward Berger and writer Dennis Kelly, the zombie apocalypse is finally getting its second chapter.
RELATED: Zach Cregger Reveals What Resident Evil Is Really About — And It’s Not The Zombies
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World War Z
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Former United Nations employee Gerry Lane traverses the world in a race against time to stop a zombie pandemic that is toppling armies and governments and threatens to destroy humanity itself.
|Studio: Plan B Entertainment, Skydance Productions, Hemisphere Media, Capital GK Films, 2DUX², Paramount Pictures
|Running Time: 116 minutes
|Release Date: June 21, 2013
|Cast: Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox
|Director: Marc Forster
|Writers: Matthew Michael, Carnahan, Drew Goddard, Damon Lindelof, J. Michael Straczynski
|Genre: Action, Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Zombie
|Box Office: $540.5 million
That would be nice. A new episode of a great classic should be spiced with a piece of romance that it had. What should not come to pass is that story itself slips to darkness completely. That would not be cool at all.
Yes! Please! My husband and I just watched World War Z for the third time and we’re really hoping the sequel is made soon! It feels like it’s not finished. So please, please make the sequel!!! We love the first one and can’t wait to see part two! ????????????
HELL YES!
Would someone make someone get off their lazy backsides and get busy on WWZ-2 PLEASE!!!
It’s been long enough, you petite should be working on WWZ5 by now.
Get to it and hey busy… Please!
Yes please make the damn movie. We all have been waiting for the World War Z sequel for years. Why the movie industry is constrained by China’s demands of “no zombie movies” is beyond my comprehension. It is “Entertainment”! and hasn’t the U.S. and the rest of the world had enough of China since the pandemic began? Why should we care what China wants anyway? They are a corrupt, lying communist country that has no redeeming values and continue to oppress their people into slavery.
I was going to comment but you stated exactly what I wanted to say… There is MORE Than enough money in the rest of the world to make the film successful. I would add one thing though.
The article writer states:
“Let’s pretend, for the sake of this hypothetical debate, that Brad Pitt doesn’t return for a World War Z sequel. It would matter very little to the overall narrative, though, as the true protagonist in Max Brook’s novel is, effectively, the world.”
While this may be accurate, the film would be infinitely better with Pitt returning!!!
Alas, I will continue to wait and hope… If they can make Bill and Ted sequels, they can surely make a sequel that is in demand!!!
World War Z checks all the boxes, its just that I want all those boxes checked again with a World War Z part 2!
World War Z is the best zombie movie I’ve seen. It weaves a believable story with zombie horror beautifully. Plus, Brad Pitt was SO good in it! I really hope that a sequel is made, despite the initial cancellation.
Definitely Yessssss
Please make this happen
It was an amazing film. We need a part two. It can be done right. Please give the fans this.
They should make the sequel and Netflix should pick up the option to produce it. Netflix did a wonderful job with bringing back to life lucifer. Just my opinion
Yes definitely! The first film was the best Zomble movie ever! And who doesn’t love watching Brad!! Please please make the second movie! don’t let China stand in the way! ??
I was so disappointed by the cancelation! Please, PLEASE make the second one.
Yes I would Definitely love for WWZ 2 to be made as the first film was absolutely awesome and I was left wanting more and the announcement of the sequel being cancelled was disappointment & shock
One of the best movies of its time
Paramount need to make the second one 110%
Yes,yes, yes
The absolute best best best most fav zombie movie of ALL TIME…. HEARTBROKEN
I’ve been waiting for the second movie since I watched the first one. I own the first one in three different formats DVD, Blu-ray and VooDoo. And I didn’t buy it as a Walmart package deal. I really don’t think we should be penalized because China can’t handle a decent movie. I’m thinking if we have to wait for them Brad Pitt will be a toothless gray-haired crippled old man. So please release world war z 2. Besides I’m in my late 60s I don’t know how much longer I’ve got left don’t disappoint an old lady. LOL ?
Yes…..why not I love to concept of this film are very equal now
Oh most definately. The first world war z was so good it left us with what next? What happens to the family? Will there be more zombies? How will the zombies begin again? Who gets contagious. Eeee the suspense is killing me. Yes we want more of brad pitt and world war z 2. Please please please. By someone in Texas. I keep searching and will be waiting for it anxiously.
Oh most definately. The first world war z was so good it left us with what next? What happens to the family? Will there be more zombies? How will the zombies begin again? Who gets contageous. Eeee the suspense is killing me. Yes we want more of brad pitt and world war z 2. Please please please. By someone in Texas. I keep searching and will be waiting for it anxiously.
si merece secuela world war z es lo ultimo que hemos visto que tome en serio el genero. tiene buen guion algo que en los últimos 50 años desde las películas de romero que no se ve. (exterminio no cuenta no son zombies).