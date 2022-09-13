World War Z, a horror zombie-apocalypse movie from 2013 starring Brad Pitt and based on the 2006 Max Brooks novel of the same name, was, by most all accounts, a great success. The film was met with mixed but not negative reviews, and it grossed more than $540 million worldwide, almost double its original budget. The film was not winning any awards, but its imagery and action captured audiences around the world and had them clamouring for more. All of this is why it came as a bit of a shock when, recently, Paramount Studios cancelled their plans for a sequel, World War Z 2.

World War Z 2 has been caught in development hell for some time. In December 2013, following the successful release of the first film in June, Juan Antonio Bayona, known for his work on A Monster Calls and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, was tapped to direct the second film, with a release date of 2017. However, these plans fell through quickly, and the film was not even in production by the end of 2017.

Next, acclaimed director David Fincher was tied to the project, and filming on World War Z 2 was once again slated to start in 2019. However, in February of that year, after six years of manoeuvring and pre-production, the film was officially cancelled, in part because of China’s ban on films depicting zombies or ghosts.

And so, while we’re excited to see what both Fincher and Bayona do while not tied down to a franchise, it really was a mistake to cancel the sequel to World War Z. For one, the world is still rich with stories to tell, and many fans are clamouring to see other parts of the world following the events of the first film.

Additionally, there’s an aspect of the franchise that is all too familiar to viewers around the world now — remember, the catalyst for half the world turning into flesh-eating zombies is a deadly, contagious virus. In the right hands, World War Z 2 could be a fascinating and impactful mediation on the havoc that COVID-19 has wreaked in recent months. A sequel has the opportunity to be emotionally impactful, something that the first film certainly struggled with a bit.

David Fincher Confirmed As The Director Of World War Z 2

In an interview with Variety, star of the first film Mireille Enos expressed her interest in returning to the World War Z franchise as well. She also spoke of her disappointment in the fact that World War Z 2 never materialised as planned.

“We were all lined up to go,” Enos said on The Big Ticket podcast. “We had Fincher, we had a beautiful script and then it just didn’t happen. It seems like such a shame for it not to be made. The first one was so good.”

So, if the actors and the fans both want it, hopefully a World War Z sequel can still be made. We think it should be, and we’re excited to return to the world of the first film as soon as possible.

The Walking Dead Franchise Really Needs To End

Everything We Want to See in a Sequel

Brad Pitt’s World War Z might not be the first film horror fans think about when they name an iconic zombie flick, but that doesn’t mean that this unique adaptation doesn’t deliver on its premise. Its focus on heavy action – and its great moments of compelling character drama – have turned the film into a cult classic now: almost ten years after its original release.

The mere idea of a World War Z 2 sounds like an undead creature in and of itself. Last we knew, the project suffered a devastating blow in 2018, leaving things uncertain for the franchise’s future. Even Wikipedia lists the film as the “cancelled sequel.”

However, that doesn’t mean that the franchise is dying. Like a shambling flesh-eater, World War Z refuses to go down, proving even more popular than ever, thanks to a renewed interest in the original novel and a recent video game release. Let’s take a look at the things we’d love to see in a potential World War Z 2!

The Healing Process

As we all should know, the process of ending a pandemic can be just as intense as the pandemic itself. Lowering your guard for a split second could prove fatal: doubly so when the sickness turns you into an undead.

By the film’s ending, things are looking up for regular humans: the new vaccine essentially renders them invisible to the zombies, giving them a fighting chance against the undead.

However, I’d like to see more of how this vaccine is supposed to reach every person in the world. Considering these zombies can run and even catch helicopters, things could get hairy pretty quickly for Pitt and co. in the sequel.

Eulyn Womble Interview: Clothing The Walking Dead

A Time Skip

Let’s pretend, for the sake of this hypothetical debate, that Brad Pitt doesn’t return for a World War Z sequel. It would matter very little to the overall narrative, though, as the true protagonist in Max Brook’s novel is, effectively, the world.

How much has the world changed since the dead began walking? That’s something that some George Romero films addressed in the past and would be a logical next step for a series such as World War Z.

An Adaptation of Brook’s Style

Long-time fans of the World War Z novel might have been a bit disappointed by what they saw on the big screen in the movie. The action-heavy flick harbours few similarities with the book – even if it had to change the novel’s narrative style to appeal to a broader audience.

A sequel could go for a more restrained storytelling approach – one that more closely follows the interview style of the original novel. It could also work as an anthology film, showcasing different tales of survival in a post-zombie world.

Not only would this appease the more disgruntled fans of the novel, but it would also offer a more unique approach to the zombie genre that might even be appreciated by horror fans seeking something fresh.

There’s still a slim chance of World War Z 2 becoming a reality, in some way or another. All the points we discussed before could easily apply to any form of continuation of the 2013 film, so let’s keep our fingers crossed and hope we don’t have to wait too long for some answers from the zombie apocalypse!

Do you want a World War Z 2?