Jim Carrey’s darkest film has got to be Dark Crimes, and if the 2018 psychological thriller is your cup of tea, the good news is that it’s now streaming free on The Roku Channel. The film has a really brutal 0% Rotten Tomatoes score and sees the comedian trading laughs for a very serious Polish murder investigator. If you’ve seen it, you probably know how bad it is, and you’ve seen just how far Carrey is actually able to go once he steps outside of the happy feel-good movies he usually makes. What everyone seems to forget, however, is that he doesn’t always have to play “the funny guy” to be successful. Just look at his work on the Sonic movies, and, of course, the Riddler in Batman Forever.

Jim Carrey’s Riddler Is Better Than You Remember

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Looking back at older comic book movies, most fans agree that the modern films are far superior in every way. They take the material way more seriously and there seems to be some plan beyond selling toys and Happy Meals. That doesn’t mean they were all way off the mark, though. In Batman Forever, for example, Jim Carrey’s Riddler was pitch perfect for the time.

Granted, the sole purpose of Joel Schumacher’s Batman Forever was to move merch and be a more kid-friendly product than ever before (ha!). But that doesn’t mean everything about it was wrong, since there were some bright spots such as Edward Nygma.

Think back to 1995 for a second. Jack Nicholson’s Joker overshadowed the franchise. Not only did he portray Batman’s greatest nemesis, but he also put in a seminal performance that’s discussed to this day. While Michelle Pfeiffer’s Catwoman and Danny DeVito’s Penguin were excellent in Batman Returns, Warner Bros. wanted someone to elevate another villain to the same heights.

At that stage, Jim Carrey was one of the hottest stars in Hollywood, having come off star-making turns in The Mask and Ace Ventura. Yet, his casting proved to be a controversial one since he was seen as more of “the comedy guy”. Would he have the acting chops to pull off a villain like the Riddler?

When Batman Forever arrived in theatres, it received mixed reviews from critics and fans. Criticism was levelled at it for being more colourful and over the top than Tim Burton’s previous films. However, the box office receipts didn’t lie as it made $336 million worldwide from a $100 million budget. It was a hit and made more money than its predecessor.

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Why the Riddler Still Holds Up

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

In hindsight, most fans remember two things about Batman Forever. One, Val Kilmer’s underrated performance as the Bat. And two, Jim Carrey’s Riddler, whom we’ll be diving into more next.

You can’t deny that the Riddler had the best dialogue in the entire film, with many people still quoting the infamous “riddle me this, riddle me that, who’s afraid of the big, black bat?” line. There’s something about his delivery and timing that never gets old, as you see the scene-stealing joy that Carrey possesses here.

Also, whenever you see his costumes featured, you instantly recall where they came from, as well as the scenes. They might be flashy and campy, but they’re certainly memorable.

More importantly, mention the Riddler to anyone and the first person that comes to mind is Jim Carrey. He wasn’t the first actor to portray the character in a live-action adaptation, but his name has become synonymous with the part. That’s powerful and demonstrates how iconic his performance became in the minds of the audience.

With Paul Dano’s performance as the Riddler in The Batman darker and more grounded than everything that came before it, he could become the new face of the character for generations to come. Even still, Jim Carrey’s Riddler is still the one thrusting to explosions in our heads.

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Carrey’s Riddler Energy Never Really Went Away

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Over the years, fans have gotten to see more of Carrey’s manic, scene-chewing Riddler – except he was playing a completely different character: Dr. Ivo Robotnik, better known to game fans as Dr. Eggman. His performance in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise basically leans on the same toolbox: exaggerated physicality, unpredictable line delivery, and, of course, costume flamboyance. Watch the two performances back to back, and you’ll totally see it. Robotnik is the PG version of Edward Nygma.

Despite meeting his end in the last film (when the actor was rumored to retire), Carrey is confirmed to reprise the role again in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 4, releasing March 19, 2027, alongside Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba.

Batman Forever is currently streaming on HBO Max, with rental options also available on Apple TV, Prime Video, and Google Play.

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