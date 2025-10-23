DC Studios boss James Gunn might be the architect of the new DC Universe, but even he doesn’t seem entirely sure how long he’ll be building it. With Warner Bros. now officially up for sale, the man who promised to bring order to the DCEU (now DCU) sounds like someone bracing for a possible plot twist of his own.

When Gunn took on the job as co-CEO of DC Studios in 2022, fans assumed he’d be in it for the long haul. He was the guy with the plan — a decade-long roadmap called Gods and Monsters, a reboot meant to finally make DC films feel connected again. Yet, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav shopping the studio around like a rare collectible, nothing feels particularly certain anymore. Not even the job of the DCU boss.

During a recent chat with BobaTalks on YouTube, Gunn opened up — just a little — about how far ahead his DCU plans stretch. When asked, “How far do these arcs go? Like, do they culminate in Man of Tomorrow or can we expect them to go further than that?” Gunn smiled and replied, “Yes, they definitely go significantly further than Man of Tomorrow… whether or not that’ll be me [big smile] that’s able to fulfill that promise depends on a lot of things in life, but yeah.”

Image Credit: James Gunn on Threads

That small caveat — “whether or not that’ll be me” — surprised fans. For the first time, Gunn hinted that his time at the top might not be guaranteed. Up until now, he’s been the face of DC’s rebirth. The guy who turned Guardians of the Galaxy from an obscure Marvel property into a billion-dollar franchise. The one fans trusted to fix the mess left behind by years of creative whiplash and studio interference.

So why the sudden uncertainty? Probably because Warner Bros. itself is in limbo. Reports suggest the company has received multiple unsolicited offers, but no buyer has officially stepped forward. Paramount reportedly took a shot but backed off after a rejected bid. For Gunn, that means whoever ends up owning Warner Bros. could decide they want their own captain steering the ship — one who fits their corporate vision.

That said, the DCU isn’t crumbling. Not yet. The upcoming slate still looks solid: Lanterns, Supergirl, and Clayface are all slated for 2026, with Gunn himself returning to direct Superman: Man of Tomorrow in 2027. The early DCU projects have been well-received, suggesting Gunn’s creative direction is working.

Image Credit: Fortress of Solitude

So should fans be worried? Probably not. James Gunn’s not the type to abandon a story halfway through, unless, of course, DC Studios’ new owners decide to rewrite the ending. Still, his comment was a reminder that in Hollywood, power shifts faster than the Flash. One executive shuffle, one corporate sale, and suddenly the future of the DCU could be in someone else’s hands.

