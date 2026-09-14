While promoting Fjord in Toronto, Sebastian Stan compared Matt Reeves’ very tightly guarded The Batman Part II to Francis Ford Coppola’s six-Oscar-winning The Godfather Part II. He also admitted the comparison alone says more about the pressure on this sequel than anything he’s confirmed about his own role.

Sebastian Stan’s Exact “Godfather Part Two” Quote About The Batman Part II

In a recent interview, Sebastian Stan told Variety that walking onto the set of The Batman Part II feels like they’re “making f**king ‘Godfather Part Two.”

Predictably, there’s been pushback. You don’t casually invoke a six-Oscar-winning cinematic masterpiece without people showing up to remind you that Batman is about some guy in a rubber cape.

Fair…but have these critics ever heard of hyperbole? Actors say stuff like this all the time, especially when they are full of adrenaline mid-press tour. Moving on.

RELATED: The Godfather Is Coming Back. Coppola Probably Won’t Be There

What Else Sebastian Stan Revealed About The Batman Part II

Image Credit: Vimeo / Matt Reeves

Once you get past the Godfather line, there’s a handful of genuinely interesting nuggets from Stan:

Matt Reeves has spent three years working on The Batman Part II, with Stan citing this as a reason for his confidence in it.

He describes the tone as ‘grounded and real’, suggesting that Reeves is doubling down on the noir style of the first film.

He has newfound respect for Tom Holland after Stan has realised how difficult it is to keep plot details under wraps.

Stan wouldn’t confirm anything about his own role, guarding it as a total mystery amidst much speculation.

RELATED: Colin Farrell Reveals The Godfather Character That Matt Reeves Based the Penguin On

Sebastian Stan Is Also Bringing Back Bucky Barnes in Avengers: Doomsday

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Stan fans will know that he spent 15 years as Bucky Barnes, and he’s returning to that role in Avengers: Doomsday this December. At the same time, he’s playing a mystery character for Marvel’s biggest rival.

In the Variety interview, Stan shared his conflicted feelings: “I still feel like sometimes I’m like, did I leave the team for the other team? These worlds keep going parallel, and weirdly they help each other”.

Now that’s an interesting thought.

Why Sebastian Stan’s Godfather Part Two Comparison Matters

Here at Fortress of Solitude, we love actors who don’t have a filter, and it’s clear that Stan hasn’t been media-trained into bland oblivion. Between the Godfather line and his Marvel-DC identity crisis, we get a refreshing peek into his thoughts and feelings. Can’t wait to hear what he says next. (The Godfather Part II still holds a 96% Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes, for anyone wondering just how high a bar Stan is setting.)

RELATED: Matt Reeves Revealed a Key Costume Change in The Batman Part II, But Hardly Anybody Noticed

The Batman Part II is scheduled for theatrical release on February 18, 2028.