Legendary cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins has expressed his belief that The Batman should have been nominated for the Best Cinematography Oscar award. Read on to find out why he thinks so!

Sir Roger Alexander Deakins is an English cinematographer who, over the years, has collaborated with the Coen brothers, Denis Villeneuve and Sam Mendes. Some of his most memorable work includes 1917, A Beautiful Mind, Blade Runner 2049, Fargo, O Brother, Where Are Thou?, Sicario, Skyfall and The Shawshank Redemption. He won Academy Awards for 1917 and Blade Runner 2049. Sir Roger Deakins was disappointed with the Academy Awards and the snobbery he believed had cost other talented cinematographers awards.

Films Sir Roger Deakins Believed Should Have Been Nominated

When talking to Deadline after the 95th Academy Awards, the 73-year-old cinematographer was very clear about his disappointment that the brilliantly done The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick had not been nominated for Best Cinematography.

“The best cinematography hasn’t been nominated. It’s The Batman. That’s the best work in my view. The picture should have been a contender in that category. The reason it wasn’t is pure and simple: snobbery. There’s this unfair tendency to avoid the Marvel universe and the other popular universes.”

“Another one that was shut out is Claudio Miranda, the director of photography of Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick. It comes down to the work. Good work is good work whatever the genre.” Many fans shared the same sentiment.

Fan Response to Sir Deakins Words

@TheBatmanFilm_ quoted Sir Deakins’s words on Twitter and four photos showing off some of the best scenes from The Batman and the Deadline article. Fans immediately responded with a similar sentiment. Many fans agreed, stating that the Oscars had “become a joke” and that they “always try to avoid comic book movies”.

In response to the post, @OkDoomsay said, “This is exactly why I don’t watch the Oscar. Or take it seriously. It’s not a correct representation of the best films of the year until every film is counted”. Fans further pointed out that Greig Fraser (cinematographer for The Batman) won an award for Dune last year.

Several commenters seemed shocked that the legendary cinematographer had spoken out about the issue, especially after getting nominated himself and began affectionately calling him “a Chad” and declaring him “the GOAT”.

Some disagreed with his statement and commented that the film was barely visible half the time. @goatofwisdom commented, “It made better photography than cinematography. Half of the film was pure art that you could hang on the wall. The other half was dark, muddy nothingness that left me unable to tell what was happening.”

Many movie and superhero fans hope that the Academy Awards will take commentary like this to heart in the future and give films like The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick a chance in the categories to which they belong. However, even if they don’t, fans can rest easy knowing one of the most legendary cinematographers alive agrees with them.

