Imagine for a second a world where Ryan Reynolds wasn’t cast as Deadpool. Who else could possibly play the Merc with the Mouth in the MCU or Fox Marvel franchise? Sure, Joel McHale or a young Jim Carrey would have been great. But most fans agree that Seann William Scott could have been an amazing Deadpool, too. In fact, a few people were hoping he would be a variant in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Ryan Reynolds Is Perfect As Deadpool

Throughout film history, some actors have had the blessing (or the curse) of essentially “merging” with their roles. No one could picture Luke Skywalker without Mark Hamill or Indiana Jones without Harrison Ford. For a more recent example, we need to look no further than Ryan Reynolds and how he absorbed the Deadpool persona to become the perfect live-action embodiment of the comic book character.

Not only was Reynolds the perfect fit for the role – he might be singlehandedly responsible for the Deadpool movie even existing. His passion for the character and his love for all things Deadpool have turned him into one of the most beloved actors working on comic book films.

It would be unthinkable to picture anyone but Reynolds wearing the iconic red and black spandex suit of the Merc with a Mouth, right? What if I told you there’s only one other person who could’ve captured Wade Wilson’s relentlessly chaotic energy with ease, thanks to his long history of working on some of the raunchiest comedies ever made?

Seann William Scott Would Have Also Been A Great Deadpool

Ryan Reynolds will always be Deadpool in the eyes of fans, but in a very close alternate reality, Seann William Scott would play a terrific live-action Deadpool. Stifler’s legacy of raunchy jokes and wickedly chaotic energy would make him the perfect man for the job of being one of the most loud-mouthed antiheroes ever created.

Scott has built a career based on his impeccable comedic timing and his penchant for physical comedy – both necessary qualities for anyone auditioning for the role of Deadpool. His unpredictable brand of humour we’ve all come to know and love from the American Pie films would fit perfectly well with Wade Wilson’s distorted worldview, as I’m sure he and Stifler could find some common ground if they ever met.

While Deadpool’s sarcastic wit and fourth-wall-breaking antics have made him an audience favourite, there’s also an endearing underdog quality to the character. Seann William Scott has a knack for playing characters who are often underestimated but ultimately win you over with their heart and resilience. Just as Scott’s characters have surprised us in the past, he could bring an unexpected depth to Deadpool, balancing the humour with moments of genuine vulnerability – with a Deadpool flair, of course.

Stfiler As A Superhero?

Now, you might be thinking, “Wait a minute, Seann William Scott in a superhero movie? Is that really a good fit for Stifler?” Surprisingly, yes! While not as widely recognized as some of the big-budget superhero blockbusters, Scott dipped his toes into the comic book world with the lesser-known 2003 film Bulletproof Monk. In this underrated “gem,” Scott showcased his ability to handle action-packed sequences and embody a character with a hint of superheroic flair.

While Bulletproof Monk might not have become a household name in the superhero genre, it did provide Scott with valuable experience in a comic book-inspired setting. It might have also allowed him to understand the unique blend of humour, action, and character dynamics often found in such films. With that experience under his belt, Scott would bring a certain level of familiarity to the demands and expectations of a comic book action flick, making him more than capable of tackling the role of Deadpool with his signature comedic twist (which is very similar to Freakzoid‘s).

Ryan Reynolds will always be Deadpool in our hearts. He deserves all the praise he gets for his portrayal of the hilarious Merc with a Mouth. But, you know, now that the Multiverse is all the rage with comic book films, my money is on Seann William Scott being the best pick for an alternate version of the character.

Tell us, do you think Seann William Scott would be a good Deadpool? Also, do you believe Deadpool & Wolverine is better than Avengers: Endgame?