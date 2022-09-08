Samukarts is at it again with fan castings that just might be the perfect fit for a new Street Fighter movie.

A concept artist has been posting their fan castings on their Instagram account for a while now, but their epic concept artwork to go with it to help his followers imagine his suggested actors in the role. A lot of his casting choices have been perfect for the roles.

Samukarts has designed Shah Rukh Khan as Dhalsim, Kisenosato Yutaka as Edmond (E.) Honda, Michael Jai White as Balrog, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Sagat, Scott Eastwood as Guile, and Lucas Daniel Till as Ken.

Shah Rukh Khan, the Indian actor, is synonymous with good looks and action films and looks to be a great fit for the Yoga Master that can stretch his body and conjure fire in the Street Fighter Games.

Kisenosato Yutaka is a Japanese Rikishi and a former professional sumo wrestler and would be a perfect fit for the honourable Edmond Honda, who is known as a champion sumo wrestler who highly values tradition.

Michael Jai White is an American actor, director and professional martial artist. There is no doubt why he would fit perfectly in the role of Balrog (who was based on Mike Tyson).

Although their personalities have absolutely nothing in common, what with the greedy American boxer from the game loving booze, gambling and women, White has the physique and the martial arts skills to pull off such a character.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been a name on TV even longer than he has been on the big screen. Starting as a wrestler, he has always been well known for his challenging and action-driven roles.

Sagat starts as an antagonist in the games, but later redeemed himself, becoming a protagonist in the series instead. Known as the “Emperor of Muay Thai”, The Rock makes an excellent visual and skilled fit for him.

Pacific Rim actor, Scott Eastwood is famous for his roles as the good American soldier which fits perfectly for the role of Guile, a major in the US Air Force whose entire purpose is to take down the criminal organisation that exists within the Street Fighter universe.

Famous for his role as Havok first debuting in X-Men: First Class, Lucas Daniel Till has been hand-picked as the casting for the long-time best friend and rival of the game series’ Ryu who is powerful but is said to exercise far more restraint than the rest in the franchise.

Street Fighter has been a prolific movie and game franchise since the 1994 film started franchise, and has eight total films in the franchise if you include the Street Fighter Alpha animations, but the movie franchise hasn’t seen any update since the 2009 film Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li. Despite it now going on over a decade since the last film, fans are convinced that there has to be another movie in the works.

Samukarts has really pulled out all the stops with their amazing castings and we hope that if there is a new Street Fighter movie on the horizon that someone out there is listening and takes this artist’s advice.

Who else would you love to see in a new Street Fighter movie?