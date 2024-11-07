This year the infamous Street Fighter live-action movie turns 30. As surprising as it might sound, the movie wasn’t a complete financial failure. On the contrary: it grossed over $100 million at the global box office — numbers that, in all likelihood, were completely due to the name’s popularity in arcade cabinets across the world. However, die-hard fans of the franchise are no strangers to the slew of bizarre executive decisions made by the production and studios and director Steven E. de Souza. Perhaps one of the most baffling decisions was casting the kickboxer himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme, as Colonel Guile.

The Bizarre Casting of Jean-Claude Van Damme as Colonel Guile

Sure, Van Damme had cultivated a strong reputation as an action megastar, but his profile and physique barely matched what most people had in mind when they thought of Guile. Keep in mind that Van Damme is a Belgian actor, so picking him to play the embodiment of an all-American character like Colonel Guile would have been the equivalent of casting Pedro Pascal as Ryu.

Despite there being a number of Street Fighter live-action fan films released over the years — and even the disastrous Legend of Chun-Li — Guile has yet to return to our screens in the same capacity as Ryu or Ken. Still, some fans believe they’ve found the perfect replacement for Van Damme — and this time, he’s American.

We’re talking of none other than Fast X‘s Alan Ritchson.

DC fans might remember him from his time as Arthur Curry — aka Aquaman — in Smallville. He then returned to the world of comic book adaptations in DC’s Titans, where he appears as Hawk. Now, besides his title role in Reacher, Ritchson enjoys the perks of being a popular action celebrity in movies like The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Fast X.

Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson would totally nail the role of Guile in a future Street Fighter flick. First of all, his build commands attention — exactly what Guile needs. He’s built like a tank and just oozes toughness, which is perfect for playing the gruff American soldier.

Plus, Ritchson has some serious acting skills. He’s shown his range on shows like Titans and Blue Mountain State, proving he can make complex emotions feel real and give depth to his characters.

Alan Ritchson’s Action Star Experience

Another reason he’d crush the role is his experience as an action star. He’s been in a bunch of action movies and shows like the Michael Bay Ninja Turtles reboot and the new Jack Reacher Amazon series. That experience means he could absolutely nail the intense fight scenes that Guile deserves, making him a perfect fit for the physically demanding part.

His experience in Reacher alone is just what someone like Guile needs. Sure, if they were to adapt Guile’s iconic hair, maybe there’s no actor alive today that could play the part — but if it all comes to physicality, acting range, and sheer on-screen presence, then Alan Ritchson would absolutely be the best pick to embody the legendary street fighter in a new live-action adaptation.

RELATED: “I Would Love to Play Batman” – Alan Ritchson Discusses Playing the Dark Knight for James Gunn’s DCU

Tell us, would you like to see Alan Ritchson as Guile in the live-action Street Fighter movie reboot?