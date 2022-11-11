Legendary Batman actor Kevin Conroy, known for his iconic voice as Batman in Batman: The Animated Series, Injustice: Gods Among Us and Arkham video games, has reportedly died at the age of 66.

The Peter Mayhew Foundation confirmed on Twitter that the fan-favourite Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy (who had a 30-year run as the Caped Crusader) passed away:

“Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news.”

Members of the Batman animated family are reporting that Kevin Conroy has passed away. We had the privilege of attending conventions alongside Kevin over the years and are heartbroken by this news. pic.twitter.com/rgjpB22LRb — Peter Mayhew Foundation (@TheWookieeRoars) November 11, 2022

Diana Pershing, who voiced Poison Ivy in Batman: The Animated Series, also shared a heartfelt tribute to Kevin Conroy via her Facebook account:

“Very sad news: our beloved voice of Batman, Kevin Conroy, died yesterday. He’s been ill for a while but he really put in a lot of time at the cons, to the joy of all of his fans. He will be sorely missed not just by the cast of the series but by his legion of fans all over the world. Below are pictures of Kevin with Loren Lester who plays Robin another with me and Tara Strong who is in the later episodes of Batman cartoons. And then finally, one of Kevin and me in front of the huge audiences we used to get when we did our panels. RIP, friend.”

Bruce Timm’s Batman: The Animated Series is considered one of the great accomplishments in superhero entertainment to date and helped escalate and establish Batman as a fan-favourite DC character. The cartoon redefined the character for a generation of audiences, thanks to its strong writing and, of course, the voice work from Kevin Conroy.

The cause of Kevin Conroy’s death is not yet known. Tributes are being shared across social media.