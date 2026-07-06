Suits‘ Louis Litt is gone. Rick Hoffman, the actor who spent nine seasons making Suits fans laugh, cringe and occasionally feel bad for him, returned to Instagram this month with a very different look.

The 56-year-old actor shared a mirror selfie of himself with the caption, “Been a min,” followed by the hashtag “circling back.” And that was enough to make the comments section light up with praise. Hoffman has a slimmer frame, but fans still couldn’t put their finger on exactly what’s changed about the actor.

Hoffman had given fans an early look at his changing appearance with a black-and-white bathroom selfie on June 3. But this was different. Hoffman’s signature shaved head is gone. In its place is longer, fuller hair. John Stamos jokingly even asked in the comments if it was a wig.

One person on socials wrote, “The harveyfication of Louis needs to be taught at Harvard,” while another joked, “Louis turning into Harvey!” That was probably meant as a compliment.

Image Credit: Instagram Stories / Rick Hoffman

Hoffman also took the time to respond to a fan asking, “May I ask your secret for weight loss? You look great!” His response: “Intense intermittent fasting and keto diet. No alcohol.”

Speaking to the New York Post in September 2025 about returning for his Suits LA cameo, Hoffman said the experience was great and easy. He even joked that the only real difference was that he was carrying about 30 pounds less than fans remembered.

If you watched Suits, you’ll understand why Hoffman’s transformation is such a big surprise. Fans learned to love Louis Litt the hard way on the show. He started off as a rival to Harvey Specter, played by Gabriel Macht, but later became a friend. So, seeing Hoffman look closer to Harvey than Louis wasn’t something many fans expected.

Even former castmate Sarah Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, stopped by the comments to celebrate the transformation with supportive emojis.

Hoffman continues to work in film and TV. He appeared as Dr. Swerdlow in Billions, joined the cast of Eli Roth’s horror film Thanksgiving and even reprised his role as Louis Litt for Suits: LA.

That cameo turned out to be a swan song of sorts. Suits LA was canceled after just one season in 2025. With no ongoing show, this Instagram transformation is effectively the only new Rick Hoffman story circulating right now.

Right now, though, it isn’t a new role grabbing attention. It’s a single Instagram photo. Bring back Louis Litt. This transformation definitely deserves its own spin-off story.