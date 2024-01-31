Summary:

Milly Alcock is a rising star who has gained attention for her roles in TV series such as "Upright" and "House of the Dragon."

She has been cast as Kara Zor-El, also known as Supergirl, in DC's upcoming film "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow."

BossLogic, an artist known for his exquisite artwork, has shared images of Alcock as Supergirl on social media.

She’s gone from a spirited teenager in the Aussie TV series Upright to making waves around the globe with her role as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s epic fantasy series House of the Dragon. There is no question about it: Milly Alcock is a rising star who should not be overlooked. The current buzz, though, revolves around her new venture as Kara Zor-El in DC’s upcoming silver screen adaptation, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Since learning of her pending role, you might have wondered what this talented young actress will look like in the iconic superheroine’s suit. The exciting bit is you may not have to wait much longer to find out.

RELATED: Milly Alcock – 7 Best Movies And TV Shows Ranked

A First Look At Milly Alcock as Supergirl

While the exact plans that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has for this new interpretation of Supergirl are still shrouded in mystery, the announcement of Milly Alcock’s casting as the beloved heroine certainly has DC fans talking. I bet we are all eager to see how she will embody the role of the Girl of Steel in the upcoming film, which is speculated to be influenced by Tom King’s 2022 comic book series with the same title.

Thankfully, we might not have to wait for media promotions or even the film’s release to get a glimpse of what Alcock looks like in Supergirl’s famous red and blue garb. Kode Abdo, otherwise known as BossLogic, recently treated fans to some exquisite artwork of the Aussie actress as Supergirl via his social media platforms.

The shared images reveal Alcock in an outfit that’s a departure from the DC character’s consistent look and her depiction in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comics series. Instead, BossLogic opts for a more modern and edgier design for the young starlet’s superhero look.

Did some reworks on a previous Supergirl piece, just wanted to play around with the suit. Also congrats to #millyalcock make Australia proud! pic.twitter.com/xyDWzTvUwu — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) January 31, 2024

In his mesmerising images, Alcock wears a darker suit marked with a high collar, red skirt and blue tights underneath. Even the ‘S’ symbol on the chest has been revamped in red and blue- a departure from the traditional yellow and red we are all used to seeing.

However, ultimately, it’s not really about the suit. Abdo’s true intent was to highlight Alcock’s potential in portraying Supergirl. And if we had to judge solely from the artwork, we reckon she’s quite fit for the role.

Of course, we already know from the actress’s remarkable performances in productions like Upright and House of the Dragon that she does have the ability to flesh out the role of Supergirl. But now, thanks to these images from BossLogic, we get to see her physical transformation into the legendary heroine, and it’s exactly the fuel that fans need to grow their excitement for the film. Not to mention, the suit may actually tie into Gunn’s vision for the beloved character.

New Era, New Hero: A Fresh Perspective on Supergirl

Despite a lot being under wraps about the precise details of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, we do have an idea of DC Studio’s vision for Kara. Gunn himself said:

“In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

With this fresh take on Kara for the upcoming film, it appears we’ll be exploring a bleaker and more intricate side of the character. Gunn’s depiction suggests a tormented past for the character that has moulded her into a distinct, less naive version of the superhero.

While we are certainly intrigued by this new take on Superman’s older cousin, it’s the anticipation of seeing Alcock’s rendition of this darker Supergirl that is sure to keep fans on their toes.

RELATED: Freya Allan: The Perfect Supergirl To Henry Cavill’s Superman?

What are your thoughts on BossLogic’s rendition of Milly Alcock as Supergirl? Do you think the young star can convincingly portray Gunn’s envisioned darker Kara and do justice to her complex backstory? Let us know.