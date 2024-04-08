If James Gunn is looking for an older actor to play Batman in the DCU, there’s really only one really good choice: Jim Caviezel.

A New Batman For The DCU

We’re still over a year away from James Gunn’s DCU revival, but expectations are already soaring high. With Superman heralding a new era for DC’s live-action cinematic universe, the Man of Steel finally gets the solo entry he deserves after more than a decade since Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

As excited as we are for David Corenswet to don the iconic red and blue suit, there’s been a deafening silence regarding the remaining Gunn’s Justice League members. With Ben Affleck and the rest of the Snyderverse out of DC’s future plans, the quest for a new Justice League is on – and no iteration of the legendary superhero team would be complete without its own (extremely cool and brooding) Dark Knight.

A hefty chunk of online fans has already cast their votes for the next Batman. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Reacher‘s towering Alan Ritchson is the favourite actor to play the Caped Crusader in future instalments. With his impressive physique, DC pedigree, and stoic approach to action, Ritchson would undoubtedly deliver one of the best on-screen interpretations of Batman we’ve witnessed in years. However, we shouldn’t forget the man under the cowl.

Finding The Perfect Bruce Wayne

One of the most compelling aspects of Batman’s character is Bruce Wayne. Though usually overshadowed by his larger-than-life alter-ego, Gotham’s most powerful billionaire is a completely different character with a unique set of fears and hopes that give him a human edge over the Dark Knight. As the comics have shown, Bruce Wayne is Batman’s disguise and not the other way around.

Live-action (and sometimes even animated or comic book) takes on Batman usually gloss over Bruce Wayne, focusing more on the cool gadgets and the broody nature of the Dark Knight. However, if James Gunn has taught us anything with his approach to the DCU so far – and with Guardians of the Galaxy to a certain extent – it is that the man loves classic comic book tropes.

For that reason, whoever plays Batman next should also deliver a legendary Bruce Wayne if the DCU wants to have any lasting power – and that’s precisely why Jim Caviezel would be an amazing pick for the character.

After portraying Jesus Christ in The Passion of the Christ, Caviezel has proved that he’s more than ready to tackle dramatic roles that demand the actor to show himself as vulnerable. Add to that his outstanding performance in Sound of Freedom, and you’ve got yourself an actor with a versatility most of Hollywood would die for.

Jim Caviezel Has Played Bruce Wayne Before… Kind Of

For those who don’t know, Person of Interest was basically a Batman story (with a few minor differences).

Created by Jonathan Nolan, the brother of the man who revolutionised the Batman franchise, it follows two main characters, Finch (Michael Emerson) and Reese (Jim Caviezel), as they attempt to rid the city of future crimes, police corruption and the mob. Reese prefers not to kill people and is exceptionally skilled in close hand-to-hand combat. Michael Emerson (who voiced The Joker in DC’s Dark Knight Returns) plays the role of Finch – a tech-savvy hacker and mission coordinator.

Stop me if this story sounds familiar!

On many occasions, we have Reese assume other identities to solve a crime, something that Bruce Wayne did a lot in his early career as Batman. There is also a bit of detective work in each episode, and Reese uses gadgets and weaponry to bring criminals to their knees. Truly, the main difference here is only that Reese doesn’t wear a mask, and Finch is the billionaire instead.

Caviezel’s unarmed combat shines through in this series. The fight scenes are often gritty, calculated, and brutal—just the way Batman likes it.

Why Jim Caviezel Probably Won’t Play Batman

There’s only one issue: Jim Caviezel is over twenty years older than David Corenswet. Still, this wouldn’t be the first time Batman and Superman show a clear age difference, seeing as Ben Affleck was a decade older than Henry Cavill in the Snyderverse.

If anything, the age gap would allow Gunn to introduce Caviezel’s Batman as an older and wiser figure in the Justice League – a role that the Caped Crusader frequently plays in the comics.

With Caviezel – an accomplished dramatic actor – at the helm of the new Justice League, this upcoming iteration of the DCU would have found an appropriate leader in the positively brooding and emotionally distant kind of character Caviezel has demonstrated a knack for playing.

More than anything, Jim Caviezel would be the most unexpected choice the DCU could pick for an action lead like Batman. If what Gunn is looking for is the chance to introduce a cinematic universe like any other, then Jim Caviezel is the Batman we all need.

Tell us, would you like to see Jim Caviezel as Batman?