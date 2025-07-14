James Gunn has always had one of the trickiest jobs in comic book movie history: say goodbye to Warner Bros.’ messy DCEU without completely erasing it, and introduce a shiny new DC Universe that fans can get excited about. And somehow, he’s doing it with Peacemaker Season 2.

John Cena’s Peacemaker, the guy in the chrome toilet bowl helmet who danced in his tighty-whities and somehow became one of the most beloved anti-heroes in the DC world, is back for Season 2, and thanks to a leaked trailer shown before early screenings of Superman (2025), we finally have an idea of how Gunn is pulling off this cinematic universe switcheroo.

“There’s another dimension. That’s exactly the same as ours. But it’s better,” Cena says in the teaser.

New Peacemaker Season 2 trailer shown before Superman screenings



"There's another dimension. That's exactly the same as ours. But it's better"



Via:@ResonantJustice pic.twitter.com/WsImQ1oHMH — DCU Updates (@dcuworld) July 13, 2025

That one line is a big clue to what Gunn has planned for the DCU. It confirms what fans have been guessing: the DCU reboot isn’t wiping the slate clean, it’s… side-stepping it. Basically, the new DCU looks like the old one, but without the Warner Bros. baggage. I guess it’s like when you reset your phone and hope it stops freezing. It’s the same phone, but now it works a little better than before.

It also means that Zack Snyder’s Snyderverse isn’t completely buried either. In fact, it might be possible to see some of the characters, including Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ben Affleck’s Batman, somewhere down the line again.

Of course, Gunn has been upfront about the continuity issues. During a Q&A, he said, “The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League… which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker.” So, basically, everything from Season 1 still counts, except the time Peacemaker was seen with the Justice League.

Image Credit: HBO Max

Season 2 picks up after the events of the first, with John Cena once again suiting up as Christopher Smith. Gunn is once again writing and directing all eight episodes himself, so expect the same chaotic energy.

Season 2 of Peacemaker was first announced in February 2022, but things slowed down when Gunn was promoted to co-head of DC Studios. Between the Superman reboot and the double whammy of the 2023 writers’ and actors’ strikes, plans got shuffled around. Originally, a Waller spin-off was supposed to drop first. But by March 2024, Gunn confirmed Peacemaker’s second season would be jumping the line.

Peacemaker Season 2 lands on HBO Max on August 21, 2025. With eight new episodes locked and loaded, it’s clear Gunn is using Peacemaker not just to entertain, but to cleverly bridge two cinematic universes. It’s also clear that the Snyderverse still exists somewhere out there.

RELATED: Superman (2025) Movie Review – The 4th Best Man Of Steel Film