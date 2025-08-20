In Peacemaker Season 2, Steve Agee returns as A.R.G.U.S. agent John Economos. Since the character’s debut in The Suicide Squad, he’s appeared in DC projects like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Creature Commandos, and, of course, Peacemaker.

The latest season of the show expands upon the character of Economos, revealing more about his past and why A.R.G.U.S. wanted him in the first place. Fortress of Solitude had the opportunity to chat to Agee about Peacemaker Season 2, whereby we asked him if James Gunn had fleshed out an arc for Economos from the start in The Suicide Squad, or if he only received details about the character before this new season.

Image Credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max

“He told me nothing going into Season 1 or 2,” Agee said. “I mean, we had done the movie, and it was a really small part. I did more motion capture for King Shark. I think I worked more days on The Suicide Squad literally than anybody else in the cast, including Margot Robbie and Idris [Elba]. I worked so many days, largely as King Shark, and Economos was a small, kind of flat character.”

Agee wasn’t sure if he’d ever reprise the role of Economos, so he was pleasantly surprised when Gunn reached out. “When James called me to tell me that he had written and they had greenlit a Peacemaker TV series, he didn’t tell me a lot about the character,” Agee said. “He just sent me the scripts and let me read them, and I was blown away. First of all, by how much I was ridiculed for dying my beard. But then, by the time you get to episode eight, I have a heart-wrenching monologue about it, which I didn’t see coming. It reveals so much about how little this guy thinks of himself, and it’s really heartbreaking, but also it’s amazing in that he finds a family. He now has friends, whereas he didn’t before.”

Image Credit: Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Even though Agee’s Economos was always going to be a part of Peacemaker Season 2, Gunn still kept his cards close to his chest about the character arc. “Going into Season 2, I also didn’t know where it was going to go till I got the scripts and saw that I’m still the only person working at A.R.G.U.S., and my loyalty to my friendship is really being pulled at,” Agree said. “There’s a very fine line between my job and having to surveil my friends and also be loyal to them. Yeah, none of that was revealed to me until I got the scripts, and I was really happy that it’s such a good character to build on.”

