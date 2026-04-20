In 2011, Oscar Isaac and Ryan Gosling both starred in Drive, a film that turned out to be a turning point in both of their careers. Now, the Moon Knight actor is hoping for them to team up again… this time in a Midnight Sons MCU movie.

While a second season of Disney+’s Moon Knight might not be happening, the actor had some good news to share on the Happy Sad Confused podcast while promoting Season 2 of Beef: Marvel is discussing developing Midnight Sons, a film that would see a team of Marvel supernatural superheroes get together. Traditionally, the team is made up of Man-Thing, Moon Knight, Ghost Rider, Wong, Doctor Voodoo, Kushala the Spirit Rider, Blade, Danny Ketch and Elsa Bloodstone, but there have been variations to the line-up that includes Wolverine, Magik, Morbius, Doctor Strange and Nico Minoru, among others.

“Yeah, yeah. There was an interesting talk of Midnight Sons and, again, it’s very tonally its really important because we’re playing with real stuff with that one. It’s expressing something very real and challenging, difficult. So…you really gotta take it seriously,” he said, discussing the possibilities.

Fans have been begging for a live-action film for sometime now, even picking out their favorites to join. One of the odder choices that’s often circulated online is Ryan Gosling joining as Ghost Rider – with the actor basically taking over from Nicolas Cage or playing a different version of the character.

Image Credit: Marvel

When the subject came up, and Josh Horowitz suggested Gosling as Ghost Rider, Isaac shared in the excitement and loved the idea. “Make it happen, fellas, it’s a no-brainer,” he replied.

If Marvel changes up the line-up a bit, it could mean seeing big names like Oscar Isaac, Ryan Gosling, Wesley Snipes, Hugh Jackman, Benedict Cumberbatch and, heck, maybe even Jared Leto, all in one film. That’s the kind of magic that would bring fans to movie theaters in huge crowds.

The real question here, of course, is whether Kevin Feige actually commits to the Midnight Sons idea and pushes for a feature film, probably post-Avengers: Secret Wars. But wasn’t that film meant to reset the MCU completely?

Either way, on paper, it’s a great idea. A Midnight Sons movie is long overdue.

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