We all know of the more popular members of the Batman Family that run around protecting Gotham City and hanging out in the Batcave during leisure time:

Dick Grayson as Nightwing and the first Robin

Luke Fox as Batwing son of Lucius Fox

Tim Drake as Robin and then Red Robin

Jason Todd as Red Hood and the second Robin

Cassandra Cain as the fourth Batgirl and later Orphan ,daughter of David Cain and Lady Shiva

Kate Kane as Batwoman

Stephanie Brown who had a stint as both Robin and the third Batgirl, and her estranged father is Cluemaster

Damian Wayne, son of Bruce Wayne and Talia al Ghul (member of the league of Assassins and Ra’s al Ghul’s daughter)

Alfred Pennyworth

Commissioner Gordon

Harper Row as Bluebird

Barbara Gordon as Batgirl before her accident and Oracle after

But do you know these members of the Bat Family and some less likely sidekicks? Not all superhero vigilante members wear capes, apparently.

[Warning: If you don’t yet know all the ins and outs of who is who in the zoo when it comes to the Bat Family members and supporting characters, this might contain a spoiler or two.]

1. Aaron Langstrom aka Baby-Bat

Born a mutant, Aaron Langstrom inherited his bat-like features from his father, Kirk Langstrom aka Man-Bat.

2. Ace The Bat-Hound

Batman has many dogs over the years. The earliest known Ace is a shepherd-type dog. The dog at times helps Batman on cases but disappeared after the events of No Man’s Land.

3. Alfred Beagle

Alfred Beagle was replaced by Alfred Pennyworth after William Austin portrayed the famous butler in the 1943 Batman serial.

4. Bat-Ape

Batman and Robin first met Mogo (aka Bat-Ape), a trained gorilla, at the annual Gotham Charity Circus. Like the rest of the Bat Family members, he is formidable in hand-to-hand combatant and but has the strength, agility and senses of a gorilla.

5. Bat-Mite

Bat-Mite is an imp from another dimension, similar to Mr Mxyzptlk. He possesses magical powers and has the ability to bend reality.

6. Batman of Moscow

Batman of Moscow was a member of Batman Incorporated operating from Russia. He uses Batarangs and has a special suit just like any other Batman Family member, but is not an expert at martial arts like the rest.

7. Batzarro

Bizarro-Batman is a member of the Unjustice League of Unamerica, not unlike the Bizarro version of Superman. He is definitely one of the strangest Bat Family members.

8. Bruce Wayne, Jr.

The son of Bruce Wayne, Bruce Jr. took over his father’s business and continued to work as Batman alongside Supergirl after his father’s retirement.

9. Clark Wayne

Clark Wayne is the son of Joel Kent, the son of Clark Kent (Superman). Unlike his father, Clark was born without any powers. Clark was later adopted by the Wayne family and raised by Bruce Jr. who taught him how to fight crime as Robin.

10. Bat-Cow

Rescued from the slaughterhouse, Bat-Cow became Robin’s pet and his own kind of hero. The character was created by Grant Morrison and Chris Burnham and first appeared in Batman Incorporated #1. Let’s hope we get to see this Batman Family member in James Gunn’s upcoming Batman film.

11. Jean-Paul Valley as Azrael

Although he might not generally be considered part of the Batfamily, Jean-Paul Valley was an ally to Batman for a long time, and actually took up his mantle as a more vicious incarnation of the Dark Knight, making him a Bat Family member in my books.

12. Selina Kyle as Catwoman

Once an expert thief with cat-like abilities that would often cross paths with Batman, she has retired from her life of crime and reformed her ways and now helps the Bat Family. She is more of a long-running ally than a family member, but you know what they say about bonds.

13. Duke Thomas as The Signal

One of the few daylight protectors of Gotham, Duke Thomas is a teenage metahuman who became an ally to the bat family thanks to his dedication to protecting Gotham.

14. Helena Bertinelli as Huntress

This one is a bit of a mind-bender. While you might recognize Huntress as an anti-heroine, she was originally one of the bat-family members, and was known as Helena Wayne, the daughter of Bruce Wayne and Catwoman from an alternate timeline. She was then changed to Helena Bertinelli, and the Huntress we now know is a predecessor of Helena Wayne.

How many of the above Batman Family members did you know?