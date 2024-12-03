Some characters are so iconic that you don’t even need to see who plays them to have a mental image of what they look like already in your mind. Take James Bond, for example. The name alone evokes that image of the womanizing English spy, sharply dressed in a black tuxedo and most likely holding a Walther PPK in one hand and a martini in the other. That said, subverting expectations is the name of the game for modern Hollywood. Breaking stereotypes and established conceptions has become a sport for most producers these days – and for a good reason. As much as some fans dislike when some “bold” changes alter iconic franchises, the Streisand effect ensures that any publicity is good publicity, even for the most questionable decisions.

It’s now been almost four years since the last James Bond movie, and it’s safe to say that fans are more than ready for a new 007 adventure. For obvious reasons, Daniel Craig won’t be coming back to the series. The quest for a new Bond has taken some unexpected twists and turns. Idris Elba shocked fans when he declined the role , alleging that his cast would become “political,” with the conversation focused on his race rather than his performance. But what if the script flipped even more dramatically? Why focus only on race when the new Bond could be less “James” and more “Jane?” Is it finally time for a woman to play 007 Bond?

A New Take on Bond?

The idea of a female James Bond has been making the rounds for a while. In No Time to Die, Lashana Lynch became the new 007 – albeit momentarily. For some time, fans thought she’d be the new face of the franchise in future entries, but it’s become clear that any future Bond movie will just start over with a clean slate – as is tradition for the franchise every time it changes Bonds.

Another name that’s been making the rounds among Bond fans is that of Aaron Taylor-Johnson. For a time, we were all convinced that he would become the next Bond, no doubts about it. However, as the release of Kraven the Hunter draws nearer, the actor has made it sound like he won’t be getting anywhere close to the 007 title .

Can Bond Be A Woman?

In 2020, producer Barbara Broccoli – a veteran in the Bond saga – commented that there would never be a female James Bond. “He can be of any color, but he’s male,” were her exact words . However, that was before No Time to Die‘s release. After Lynch’s performance as a 007 agent, I think it’s safe to say that some fans would prefer if the new special agent added a female touch to the series.

The key to understanding where the series goes from here is right there in No Time to Die. James Bond is 007, and Bond will always be male, but that doesn’t mean that someone else can’t take the 007 codename.

Producers remain convinced that the next James Bond will remain male , but there’s no guarantee that we won’t be seeing a female 007 in the next Bond movie, whenever that may be. In fact, actress Susan Hayward nearly played a female James Bond in the 1950s. Pierce Brosnan, the former Goldeneye James Bond, has stated that it’s time for a woman to step into the role of 007. “I think we’ve watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way guys and put a woman up there!” he commented.

New rumors indicate that the producers may have reconsidered and are now open to casting a more diverse actor for the role of James Bond. Only time will tell if this comes to fruition.

Tell us, are you open to the idea of the next 007 James Bond being a woman? Or are you still hoping for Henry Cavill to play James Bond?