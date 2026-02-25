It’s just short of 40 years (that’s four decades) since Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren swung the Sword of Power in 1987’s Masters of the Universe. And depending on your age at the time, you’d either believe the live-action movie successfully brought Eternia to the big screen, or you see it as a huge dumpster fire that you’d rather forget existed. Either way, since then, He-Man fans have been forced to hold on tight to other forms of media, including a series of Netflix reboot cartoons, action figures, and comic books, while waiting for a big Hollywood studio to take another chance at bringing the Power of Grayskull to cinemas.

Now, in 2026, Amazon MGM Studios is finally releasing a brand new live-action Masters of the Universe movie (hopefully without a KFC commercial at the center of the story this time). It’s set to arrive on June 5, 2026, and even later in certain parts of the world. Go figure.

But before you purchase your ticket and grab your popcorn, Dark Horse Comics and Mattel, Inc. have decided you should learn more about the world and the lore in the upcoming film and take a detour through the Mystic Mountains first. Yes, even before you buy the toys (of which I’m sure there’ll be plenty) or purchase a movie ticket, you need to see this first. Or maybe you don’t (more on that later).

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate is a four-issue prequel comic book series that focuses on a refugee. Not He-Man? No, a refugee. The official synopsis reads: “In the aftermath of Skeletor’s siege on Eternos, a down-and-out refugee gives sanctuary to a mysterious, injured falcon. Now, to save her life, he must embark upon a perilous journey through the Mystic Mountains and seek aid from the storied inhabitants of the realm of Avion.” I’m assuming that the refugee might be Prince Adam himself.

Tim Sheridan, who wrote Netflix’s Masters of the Universe: Revolution, handled the script writing for the comic, while Will Sliney, known for Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren, worked on the artwork. Israel Silva brought the color, and AndWorld Design took care of the lettering. Yes, the talent working on this project clearly suggests that this isn’t a throwaway marketing exercise but a genuine expansion of the film’s world. And maybe even the first of many to come.

Image Credit: Dark Horse

The first issue of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate #1arrives in comic book stores on June 10, 2026, a few days after the film’s release in the US. But wait… wouldn’t it have made more sense to release this a month before the reboot film drops? To build hype and get fans excited.

Anyway, if you’re curious about what this new Eternia looks like before He-Man arrives with his giant sword, this is your early (or maybe late) access pass.

