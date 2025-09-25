It’s been almost a decade since Jason Bourne last parkoured his way through a crowded European city. Matt Damon is now 54, Paul Greengrass seems done with the franchise, and Universal still refuses to let their most famous amnesiac take a proper nap. Now, Edward Berger, the Oscar-nominated director of All Quiet on the Western Front and Conclave, might just be the one holding the car keys to the next Bourne adventure.

Back in 2002, Doug Liman’s The Bourne Identity rewired the modern spy thriller, stripping away invisible cars and diamond-faced villains to deliver something gritty and fast. Paul Greengrass doubled down with The Bourne Supremacy (2004) and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), and suddenly James Bond looked like he was headed for a retirement village. By the time Pierce Brosnan was traded in for Daniel Craig and Casino Royale stuffed itself with parkour, it was clear Bourne had forced everyone else to up their game.

The trouble is, the franchise hasn’t been able to hit that same high since. The Bourne Legacy (2012) tried to sell us on Jeremy Renner as a new lead. Nobody bought it. Damon came back for Jason Bourne (2016), but the film felt more like a nightclub bouncer with a bad attitude than the spy who redefined action cinema. The less said about the short-lived USA Network spin-off Treadstone, the better.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Now, with Universal having secured all Bourne and Treadstone rights “in perpetuity” in a massive deal, the studio clearly wants Bourne alongside Jaws, Jurassic World, and the Minions as untouchable IP. That means, whether you want him or not, Bourne isn’t going anywhere. Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer even said: “We’re energized to continue expanding the Bourne universe into the future with exciting new stories for global audiences.” So, basically, audiences should get ready for more rooftop chases.

Berger, who is currently promoting his Colin Farrell–starring gambling drama Ballad of a Small Player, hasn’t hidden his interest in taking the reins. “That’s all in the stars. I’d love to do it, but it depends on the script — whether we can find something for Matt Damon to play that he hasn’t before, and something that I don’t feel Paul Greengrass or the other directors have done,” he told Empire. He admits the challenge is huge: “[Bourne] has such a legacy. You don’t want to make a film where people say, ‘Ah, it’s not as good as the others.’ There are many hurdles.”

Meanwhile, Berger already has another big project lined up. In January, he begins filming One For All (formerly The Riders), a Brad Pitt–led drama about masculinity unraveling under pressure. Clearly, his calendar is packed, but if Universal is serious about fast-tracking Bourne, Berger looks like their guy.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

The lingering question is whether Damon still fits the role. He’s aging into Liam Neeson Taken territory, which has its limits when you’re supposed to leap off rooftops for a living. A script from Joe Barton reportedly exists, but hasn’t been greenlit. With so many post-Ludlum Bourne novels available, from The Bourne Deception to this year’s The Bourne Vendetta, Universal could easily reboot with a younger lead, too.

The Bourne movies have grossed nearly $1.7 billion worldwide, which is plenty of reason to keep dragging Jason out of retirement. Action cinema feels stale again, much like it did before The Bourne Identity shocked the system in 2002. If anyone can bring it back to life, it might be Berger. Now, we wait for Damon to agree.

