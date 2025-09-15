Scott Adkins continues to keep the straight-to-VOD action genre alive almost singlehandedly, but Prisoner of War also shows a different side of him – a dramatic one that indicates he’s a far better performer than people give him credit for. Yes, the hard-hitting punches and martial arts mayhem remain intact, but this is a career-best performance from Adkins that tells Hollywood that he’s a good actor – not just an action star.

The year is 1942, and the globe finds itself locked in the trenches of World War II. Adkins plays British wing commander James Wright, who is sent to assist the American and Philippine allies as they clamor for control of the Southeast Asia region against Imperial Japan in the Battle of Bataan. Wright becomes the only survivor of the mission, but he’s captured by Japanese forces and becomes a prisoner of war. As he awaits the ominous death march, Wright fights for his life against the most skilled fighters put in front of him by Lieutenant Colonel Ito (Peter Shinkoda). Ito recognizes Wright’s martial arts style and continues to test him, hoping to break the man’s mind, body, and spirit. However, Wright’s defiance inspires his fellow prisoners.

Adkins conjured up the story for Prisoner of War, while the script was penned by Marc Clebanoff. Sitting in the director’s chair is Louis Mandyalor, who knows Adkins all too well from Avengement and the Debt Collector movies. Mandyalor doesn’t go overboard with one long-running fight scene from start to finish. Instead, he lets the story breathe, utilizing silence to heighten the tension and to drive home how stressful this situation is. Since the film takes place in mostly one location (the prison camp), the director is able to create a brooding atmosphere of hostility and dread. This is the lead-up to the gallows, and every prisoner knows that all hope is gone – bar a miracle.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Well Go USA – Scott Adkins as Wing Commander James Wright

At the same time, Mandyalor focuses on strengthening the relationships between Wright and the other characters, such as Captain Collins (Cowboy Cerrone) and Gabriel Villanueva (Michael Copon), in the camp. Wright is unafraid of dying – that much is evident – and Ito realizes this. So, Ito presses on the relationships and bonds that he builds in the prisoner camp to get a reaction out of him. As a result, Wright needs to tread more carefully than he may want, because he holds the fate of other lives in his hands.

Prisoner of War feels like watching a chess match between Adkins’ Wright and Shinkoda’s Ito. While Ito has the upper hand for most of the story, he recognizes that Wright is a formidable adversary and needs to outthink him. Seeing these two actors locked in the combat of the mind – not fists – turns out to be electric, increasing the anticipation for their inevitable final encounter. Let’s say that those who love Adkins’ Ninja movies will appreciate Wright’s showdown with Ito here.

Image Credit: Courtesy of Well Go USA – LtoR Scott Adkins as Wing Commander James Wright and Peter Shinkoda as Lt. Col. Ito

Ultimately, Prisoner of War feels like a statement from Scott Adkins. It’s unlikely the all-action extravaganzas will go away, since he knows his audience, but this film demonstrates that he’s a man with a point to prove to all his doubters. He’s an accomplished performer who’s ready to confirm that his acting range is as powerful as his fists.

RELATED: The Top 20 Best Scott Adkins Movies, Ranked