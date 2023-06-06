As The Flash movie gears up for release, Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed another look at the highly anticipated film. The latest The Flash clip gives us a glimpse into what is likely the first interaction between Barry Allen and Bruce Wayne – where Michael Keaton’s Batman learns about the existence of Superman. It’s priceless!

The Flash Clip

In the clip, released via Twitter, we see two different versions of The Sultan of Speed trying to convince a hardly recognizable Batman (Michael Keaton) to join them in a search for Superman – the only hero capable of stopping the infamous General Zod. However, now that the former Dark Knight has retired (yes, Gotham City is now a safe place), he seems in no mood to join in on the antics!

The Scarlet Speedster’s first standalone movie has not had a speedy journey to the big screen. The film (which was originally slated for release in 2018) has experienced multiple setbacks delaying its box office debut. From four director changes to multiple script rewrites and all the drama surrounding its leading man, The Flash film has been hounded with issues. However, in under two weeks, the highly anticipated superhero film will finally see the light of day.

The Official Synopsis

The official synopsis for The Flash via Warner Bros reads:

“Worlds collide in The Flash when Barry uses his superpowers to travel back in time in order to change the events of the past,” reads the synopsis. “But when his attempt to save his family inadvertently alters the future, Barry becomes trapped in a reality in which General Zod has returned, threatening annihilation, and there are no super heroes to turn to. That is, unless Barry can coax a very different Batman out of retirement and rescue an imprisoned Kryptonian… albeit not the one he’s looking for. Ultimately, to save the world that he is in and return to the future that he knows, Barry’s only hope is to race for his life. But will making the ultimate sacrifice be enough to reset the universe?”

Despite the many controversies surrounding The Flash, the upcoming film promises fans the ultimate cinematic experience, complete with action, comedy, a superb cast and tear-jerking nostalgia.

It has been 30 years since Keaton last donned the Bat-suit. The Emmy Award winner last portrayed the caped crusader in the 1992 film Batman Returns, but fans are more than eager to see him return to his iconic role.

The Flash movie sees Ezra Miller reprise his role as the DCEU’s Scarlet Speedster/ Barry Allen. Joining Miller are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen and Michael Shannon as the villainous General Zod. Both Keaton and Ben Affleck will also be reprising their respective versions of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the film.

The film, directed by IT’s Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey), is set to hit theatres on June 16, 2023.

What do you think about the fact that Michael Keaton’s Batman doesn’t know who Superman is?