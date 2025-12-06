Stranger Things is ending very soon. That means Netflix is searching for their next big, creepy, mystery teen show. And they might have found it. Scooby-Doo is officially coming back in live action, and yes, the gang’s favorite snack-stealing Great Dane will once again sound exactly like he should. Frank Welker is returning to voice Scooby-Doo in the Netflix series, bringing more than 50 years of history along with him.

Welker joined the Mystery Inc. franchise back in 1969 as Fred Jones. Then in 2002, he slid into the role of Scooby himself, and now fans can’t imagine anyone else voicing the character.

Nexus Point News reports that Welker is locked in, and that one detail alone has already calmed nervous viewers who’ve seen reboots go sideways. Welker’s resume is filled with beloved characters like Megatron, Soundwave, Abu, Rajah and Nibbler. The man practically lives in our Saturday mornings nostaglia.

Netflix first dropped the news in March, naming Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg as showrunners. They’re the Midnight Radio team behind Cowboy Bebop, From and writing credits on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Greg Berlanti also jumped onboard as an exec producer because apparently Warner Bros. wants every big TV brain in one room.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Casting is underway for the teenage versions of Mystery Inc. This time, they aren’t already a squad. The official logline describes “their final summer at camp” where Shaggy and Daphne stumble into a mystery tied to a lost Great Dane puppy that “may have been a witness to a supernatural murder.” Velma shows up as a science-focused local. Fred? He’s the “strange, but ever so handsome new kid.”

Sounds like a good time.

Filming takes place in Atlanta, rolling cameras in April 2026 and shooting into late Q2. Scripts are written, including Episode 1, simply titled “SCOOBY-DOO.” Rosenberg even teased the location scout on Instagram while wandering around Madison, Georgia.

If everything holds, Netflix subscribers probably won’t see the show until 2027. That gives everyone plenty of time to mentally prepare for Scooby snacks.

RELATED: Quentin Tarantino Hates Scooby-Doo – But What Does He Think About Velma?