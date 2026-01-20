Some villains pull you in. You root for them, popcorn in hand, grinning as Anthony Hopkins chills the room as Hannibal, or as Christoph Waltz turns Hans Landa into a polite nightmare. You admire the craft. Then the credits roll and things get messy. This piece looks at 10 actors who played monsters onscreen, then crossed lines off it. Talent doesn’t excuse behavior. You’ll read how charm fooled audiences, crews, and studios, until stories surfaced and applause stopped. Cold. Fast.

10. Joe Son

Image Credit: IMDB

Son played henchmen like Random Task in Austin Powers, swinging fists with cartoon menace. Offscreen, reality hit harder. In 1990, in his twenties, courts convicted him of felony torture tied to a gang rape. Prison followed. In 2011, he killed his cellmate.

9. Victor Salva

Image Credit: United Artists MGM Distribution Co.

Victor Salva directed Jeepers Creepers after serving 15 months for filming abuse of 12-year-old Nathan Forrest Winters on Clownhouse. Hollywood welcomed him back anyway. Salva continued to work on more horror films.

8. Bill Cosby

Image Credit: TMZ

You grew up trusting “America’s Dad.” Then decades of alleged sexual assaults cracked the mask. A 2018 conviction landed him in prison, before a legal technicality set him free. Reputation gone and his persona burned.

7. Michael Jace

Image Credit: IMDB

TV fame ended hard. You knew him as Officer Julien Lowe on FX’s The Shield. In 2014, Michael Jace’s career stopped cold after his arrest for murdering his wife. A life sentence, 40 years to life.

6. Mark Salling

Image Credit: IMDB

Mark Salling’s fall fed the so-called Glee curse. In 2017, a jury convicted the 35-year-old actor after investigators found illegal material on his computer. He pleaded guilty. Before sentencing, Salling died by suicide in 2018.

5. Danny Masterson

Image Credit: Fox

Not even Masterson’s ties to Scientology could spare him from his 2023 conviction, when he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for raping two women in 2003.

4. Ryan Grantham

Image Credit: IMDB

You remember the kid from Diary of a Wimpy Kid in 2010, playing Rodney. Fame faded. In 2020, he murdered his mother, stunning everyone. By 2022, a life sentence landed, no parole for 14 years. You read that right. Eligibility hits 2036.

3. Isaiah Stokes

Image Credit: IMDB

TV tough guy Isaiah Stokes, seen on Blue Bloods and Law & Order: SVU, crossed a brutal line in 2021. Prosecutors say he used GPS to track Tyrone Jones after a birthday-party brawl, then killed him. Life stopped imitating art.

2. Jared Fogle

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Though many will surely remember Jared as the “guy from Subway,” he briefly delved into acting in movies like Jack & Jill and Sharknado; pure Oscar material. Jared was found convicted of child pornography and sexual exploitation of minors in what has to be one of the most revolting celebrity downfalls ever.

1. O.J. Simpson

Image Credit: IMDB

O.J. was one of the lead contenders to play the Terminator in 1984, but was rejected because everyone saw him as too much of a “nice guy.” Things changed in 1994, when he was the central suspect in the killing of his wife and Ronald Goldman. Though acquitted, he was later found liable in civil court, and in the eyes of the public as well.

RELATED: Hollywood Actors Who Turned Their Lives Into Real-Life Villain Stories