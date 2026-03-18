Every action movie fan remembers Bloodsport, the 1988 American martial arts film that basically skyrocketed Jean-Claude Van Damme’s career. He was just 27 years old at the time, but the Muscles from Brussels showed star power as U.S. Army Captain Frank Dux, who worked his way through an underground tournament in 1988 Hong Kong, performing splits and double roundhouse kicks. Now, A24 is planning on creating a reboot. But their involvement already makes it sound like this won’t be a homage to the original. And with Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You) writing and directing, we’re not sure what to expect.

If you look over Coel’s IMDB page, there isn’t much there to showcase her skill in directing an action film. Most of her work in the industry has been film, with only two directing credits (both for TV series). So, what exactly is A24 doing here?

Image Credit: Cannon Films

Well, by now, we all know what the studio is known for: slow-burn, arty cinema. And maybe that’s exactly what Michaela Coel’s Bloodsport reboot will be. Maybe we’ll have Timothée Chalamet taking over as Frank Dux?

But here’s where it gets a little more interesting. Commenting on the news, Coel said, “I have long been in awe of fighters and astounded by the discipline, intensity, and isolation the sport demands of them. I am excited to explore this world, especially with A24 as my collaborators. LET’S F***ING GO.”

Nope. This won’t be a remake. And maybe that’s a good thing.

See, the problem with the original Bloodsport is that it’s technically one person’s version of the story. Plenty of people don’t believe any of it. They think that Frank Dux made the whole thing up. In fact, the original writer for the 1988 movie didn’t buy the story at all.

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“Frank told me a lot of tall tales, most of which turned out to be bullsh*t,” Sheldon Lettich admitted. The so-called Kumite? Dux’s military claims? All seems questionable. Heck, even his teacher, Senzo “Tiger” Tanaka, seems to exist only in a James Bond novel.

So you’re left with a weird situation: Why are they remaking a cult classic already built on very shaky ground? Well, we’re certainly about to find out.

A24’s Bloodsport reboot is either going to be the next Creed, or one of the biggest gambles the studio has ever taken.

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