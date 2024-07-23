Just like everyone else out there, Donald Trump has a fondness for ’80s and ’90s action movies and action movie stars. With their explosive fight scenes and larger-than-life characters, it isn’t difficult to see why. And, if there is any actor who embodies the over-the-top action hero persona of that time, it’s none other than the muscle-bound martial artist himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme – and Donald Trump loves one of his movies in particular.

Jean-Claude Van Damme: A ’90s Action Icon

Known for his impressive kicks and intense on-screen presence, Jean-Claude Van Damme became a household name in the ’80s and ’90s thanks to iconic films such as Timecop and Kickboxer. While the Belgian actor may not have achieved the same level of critical acclaim as some of his contemporaries, his films were beloved by fans for their high-octane action and entertaining storylines. The martial artist’s ability to perform his own stunts and execute jaw-dropping moves made him popular among action movie enthusiasts, including Trump.

However, there is one Van Damme movie in particular that the former businessman is drawn to – the 1988 slugfest known as Bloodsport.

Donald Trump’s Love for Jean-Claude Van Damme’s Bloodsport

According to a 1997 profile by The New Yorker , the ex-American president has been known to watch Bloodsport repeatedly, citing it as “an incredible, fantastic movie.” However, it isn’t so much the fact that Trump watches the film that is intriguing, but rather the way in which he watches (or doesn’t watch) that has caught the attention of many.

In the same Trump profile, journalist Mark Singer reveals that the then-businessman used his son to fast-forward through the film’s plot, substance, and exposition to avoid “any lulls between the nose hammering, kidney tenderizing, and shin whacking”.

In other words, Trump only wants in on the action. Oh, and the part of the movie the 77-year-old businessman seems to enjoy the most? “When a beefy bad guy who was about to squish a normal-sized good guy” receives a “crippling blow to the scrotum”. Ouch!

A Unique Viewing Experience

“We hadn’t been airborne long when Trump decided to watch a movie. He’d brought along “Michael,” a recent release, but twenty minutes after popping it into the VCR, Donald Trump got bored and switched to an old favourite, a Jean-Claude Van Damme slugfest called “Bloodsport,” which he pronounced “an incredible, fantastic movie.”

By assigning to his son the task of fast-forwarding through all the plot exposition—Trump’s goal being “to get this two-hour movie down to forty-five minutes”—he eliminated any lulls between the nose hammering, kidney tenderizing, and shin whacking. When a beefy bad guy who was about to squish a normal-sized good guy received a crippling blow to the scrotum, I laughed. “Admit it, you’re laughing!” Trump shouted. “You want to write that Donald Trump was loving this ridiculous Jean Claude Van Damme movie, but are you willing to put in there that you were loving it, too?’ “

While we aren’t sure if this action film can be dubbed Trump’s favourite movie of all time, it is clear that he has a unique fondness for the intense action sequences and unconventional fight scenes (including men being hit in the groin). There is plenty of this to be found in the Newt Arnold-directed film.

The Story of Bloodsport

For those who don’t already know, Bloodsport follows the story of Frank Dux, a martial artist who competes in an underground fighting tournament. The film showcases Dux’s determination and skill as he faces off against formidable opponents from around the world. With its fast-paced action and memorable characters, this silly, violent, and downright fun Jean-Claude Van Damme film has gained a cult following over the years.

While it may not be confirmed as Donald Trump’s favourite movie, its appeal to those who enjoy adrenaline-pumping fight scenes is undeniable. And if you haven’t yet watched this classic martial arts film, give it a try. Who knows? You may just end up loving the intense and thrilling journey of Frank Dux just as much as Donald Trump.

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s unique way of watching Jean-Claude Van Damme’s 1988 film Bloodsport?

Watch the Van Damme (Bloodsport) nut punch scene below.