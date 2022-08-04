Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav are making a ton of changes to DC and the DC Extended Universe and fans are starting to worry about the certainty of their favourite characters’ futures, including Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

There has been a ton of chatter in the entertainment news world recently regarding Warner Bros. Discovery and CEO David Zaslav’s decision to cancel Batgirl and exactly what it means for all the projects that are currently in the pipeline. We know that Scoob! Holiday Haunt has been cancelled and rumours are floating regarding the cancellation of the HBO Max series Green Lantern.

James Gunn recently took to social media to assure fans that Peacemaker season 2 was still a sure thing, one of the few confirmed safe projects.

We also know that The CW show The Flash has just announced its last season and that Wonder Twins has also been cancelled before they even commenced filming.

With recent announcements regarding changes to upcoming movies, fans have started to worry about the safety of Michael Keaton’s Batman and the Blue Beetle movie starring Xolo Maridueña.

The Decision To Cancel Batgirl

Warner Bros. Discovery and the new CEO since the merger have supplied a few details since the cancellation as to why they made the decision, as rival companies and fans are floored and have many questions. The decision came due to the film having a low budget and not being well received by a test screening.

According to reports, Zaslav is looking for every way to cut costs, doesn’t want to allow the release of any movies or series that will hurt the DC brand, and doesn’t see the value in releasing low-budget films that don’t form part of the DC story going forward anyway.

When asked about the millions of dollars that the company was losing, apparently the company has received some tax breaks that enable them to write off their losses.

Blue Beetle In Jeopardy

After the announcement of the recent cancellations, fans naturally took to social media to voice their concerns about the fate of Blue Beetle. Just like Batgirl, Blue Beetle is another movie with a Latino lead that originally had a low budget, and, much like the cancelled show, was set for release on HBO Max exclusively.

Its saving grace could be that it has since been announced that the movie will also have a theatrical release and may have had a budget increase.

Fans became increasingly scared for the movie when the director, Angel Manuel Soto, started liking tweets asking the studio to save Blue Beetle.

Doubts Surrounding the Michael Keaton Batman

Alongside Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle, fans are also becoming increasingly worried for the safety of the Michael Keaton Batman as more of his planned appearances seems to be getting cut each day. Batgirl was to be his first introduction back to the franchise, marking the return of Keaton’s Batman, which has now been cancelled.

The second of his known planned appearances has also recently been flung out the window, as Jason Momoa has revealed that Ben Affleck will be returning as the Batman for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – not Keaton which was the original plan.

The last known planned appearance for Keaton’s Batman is in Ezra Miller’s The Flash which has had its release date pushed back to one of the last DC projects currently in the works, which is possibly why the Michael Keaton Batman appearances have been shelved.

The reason why the movie has been pushed back is currently unknown, but the controversy that Miller is facing amidst assault allegations means that his career with DC is already on thin ice.

The Hollywood Reporter seems to agree with fans’ doubts surrounding the Michael Keaton Batman as they wrote:

“The death of Batgirl also hints at a diminished role for Keaton going forward.”

THR also mentioned the release dates for Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom could be shifted as well, just like The Flash.

Tell us, do you think Xolo Maridueña’s Blue Beetle and Michael Keaton’s Batman should be next to go?