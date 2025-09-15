Michael Mann’s Heat is becoming a franchise. Nearly thirty years after the 1995 crime epic became the gold standard for cops-and-robbers movies, the director is gearing up for a sequel, and he might have just recruited one of Hollywood’s biggest names. According to World of Reel, Leonardo DiCaprio is in talks to star, with shooting being eyed for 2026.

DiCaprio, who already has a packed schedule in 2026 (including another collaboration with Martin Scorsese), could end up juggling Heat 2 and Scorsese’s next project in the same year. Warner Bros. film chiefs Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy seem to agree. The pair had been hesitant about Mann’s ever-growing budget demands, but DiCaprio’s involvement may be exactly what convinces them to sign the check.

This project has been up and down for a while now. Last year, reports suggested that Warner Bros. was getting cold feet about funding Mann’s $150 million-plus crime saga. Then the number ballooned past $200 million, which gave executives even more pause. As recently as March 2025, Mann admitted he’d just delivered a draft of the script to the studio, but money was still the sticking point. According to Puck’s Matt Belloni, Mann eventually lowered the number to around $170 million, and the plan now seems to involve co-financing with Apple. The tech giant has already read the script and could be coming aboard, especially since Apple and DiCaprio already teamed up for Killers of the Flower Moon.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

So what’s the story this time? Mann and novelist Meg Gardiner released Heat 2 as a book in 2022. The novel works both as a prequel and sequel. It jumps back to Chicago in the late ’80s, following a younger Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro in the original), Vincent Hanna (Al Pacino), and Chris Shiherlis (Val Kilmer). Then it moves forward into the early 2000s, where Shiherlis is entangled in a Taiwanese Paraguayan crime family. The book even fleshes out McCauley’s strict “Don’t let yourself get attached to anything” and gives Hanna a fascinating arc after his showdown with McCauley.

Casting speculation is already running wild. If DiCaprio signs on, the smart money says he’ll play McCauley in his younger years. That would continue his long-running parallel with De Niro’s career, not to mention give Mann’s sequel the heavy-hitter presence it needs. Names like Adam Driver and Austin Butler have also been thrown around, though insiders claim the full cast will be “an all-timer.”

Mann, now 82, has been relentless about making Heat 2 his next film. He even sidelined his passion project, the Vietnam War drama Hué ’68, to focus on this. He also plans to shoot on film for the first time since The Insider in 1999, hoping to recapture the original’s signature look. If he manages to bring back veteran cinematographer Dante Spinotti, who’s now 80, expect those iconic “bluish, metallic cityscapes” to make a comeback.

An official announcement should arrive soon, but the pieces are already lining up for Heat 2. Mann wants it, Warner Bros. needs it, Apple might bankroll it, and DiCaprio could be the spark that lights it all up.

RELATED: London Calling Movie Review – Josh Duhamel and Jeremy Ray Taylor’s Charm Save This Bland Buddy Comedy