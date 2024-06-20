Every actor who has ever played Superman on the big screen has a special place in fans’ hearts. Even the ones that didn’t quite make it to cinemas, like Nicolas Cage, have become a part of the Man of Steel’s long-standing mythos. That said, some actors never truly got their chance to shine as the iconic comic book character – even after they were cast in the legendary role. One such example is Matt Bomer – who was cast as Superman in 2003.

Matt Bomer As Clark Kent And Superman

A few days ago, White Collar’s Matt Bomer confirmed he was set to play the Last Son of Krypton in a cancelled 2003 Superman trilogy. The project – tentatively titled Superman Flyby – would be a new origin story to reintroduce the character to a new generation of fans.

This would have been DC’s answer to the highly successful Spider-Man and X-Men franchises, especially since DC didn’t have their iconic Dark Knight in cinemas to compete against Marvel’s domination. Flyby made perfect sense, and Bomer certainly fit the profile of someone who should play the Man of Steel. So, what happened?

Open Secrets

According to Bomer, it was his sexual orientation that cost him the privilege of playing Superman. The actor says he was well on his way to starring in Flyby, as he even “Signed a three-picture deal at Warner Bros.” The rumoured trilogy would have a script written by J.J. Abrams, signalling a new beginning for the Man of Steel on the silver screen.

At the time, Bomer’s sexuality still wasn’t disclosed to the public. When the producers caught wind of Bomer’s orientation, they dismissed him from the role. “That was a time in the industry when something like that could still really be weaponized against you,” Bomer told The Guardian .

In the end, Flyby fell through the cracks and was eventually replaced by Superman Returns starring Brandon Routh. Whether or not Bomer’s cast was truly scrapped due to his sexuality remains unconfirmed, it’s worth noting that 2003’s top-grossing film, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King , starred the openly gay actor Ian McKellen (who also played Magneto at the time) as Gandalf.

Watch Matt Bomer play Clark Kent and Superman in the Japanese commercials below.

What Could Have Been

Though Flyby never came to be, the casting call for the project was nothing short of amazing. Besides Matt Bomer, Jude Law was also considered for the role. However, unlike Bomer, Law had already decided he wasn’t the kind of actor who should play the Man of Steel.

“It just felt off […] It just felt like a step too far,” Law told The Playlist’s Discourse podcast . Eventually, Law would rekindle his love with comic book movies, appearing as the villain in the MCU’s Captain Marvel.

Though he didn’t become Superman, Matt Bomer would eventually return to DC’s fold. In 2018, the Doom Patrol live-action series finally found its Negative Man, with Bomer set to voice the radioactive (and completely bandaged) character.

As for Superman: Flyby, we can only guess what might have been if it was picked by WB instead of Superman Returns. The entire early script is available online – and let’s just say it takes some creative liberties with the Superman mythos. While what happened to Bomer was downright shameful, missing out on Flyby was probably the best that could happen to his career.

Tell us, do you think Matt Bomer would have done a good job as Superman? Also, read about What Happens If James Gunn’s Superman Flops and The Thing That Sets Tom Welling’s Superman Apart From The Rest.