In 1987, The Cannon Group did the unthinkable: they brought He-Man to the big screen. The cartoon – mostly a cleverly disguised toy commercial – dominated pop culture for kids and toy collectors during the 80s, so a live-action film made perfect sense. Since then, fans of the Masters of the Universe brand have longed for a new take on their favorite mythos. Naturally, if there’s something production companies love more than anything else, that would be to appeal to 80s nostalgia. That explains the many modern He-Man animated shows Netflix has released over the past few years. Still, the elusive live-action He-Man movie keeps falling short each time. Production issues and all sorts of setbacks have turned the live-action Masters of the Universe movie into a disaster of Fitzcarraldo‘s proportions.

Netflix To The Rescue

The Masters of the Universe live-action film that was cancelled a few years back finally got a promising development update when Netflix announced they’d be overseeing the movie’s production. Kyle Allen would play this version of He-Man , aiming to portray a younger, more inexperienced take on Prince Adam of Eternia.

Unfortunately for those looking forward to Netflix’s Masters of the Universe, the film got the axe last year , shortly after the budget surpassed the $30 million mark. It’s a shame we’ll never see what Netflix had in mind for a live-action Eternia, but the problems with that particular version of the Masters of the Universe go beyond budgetary issues.

A Prince Fit To Rule

Even in 1987, when the Masters of the Universe live-action film was just another ploy to sell more toys, the producers knew that He-Man had to be almost superhuman in looks and on-screen presence. That explains why they went with none other than Dolph Lundgren for the lead role.

Released only a couple of years after Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe presented the imposing Ivan Drago as an impossibly larger-than-life He-Man. You could almost believe that guy was the Prince of Eternia. That’s an issue that modern takes on the franchise seem to ignore: you need a great He-Man if you want a good Masters of the Universe movie.

There’s nothing wrong with Kyle Allen’s acting chops. He was great in the West Side Story remake. The thing is, he’s not He-Man material. Unless you’re willing to have a Bill Bixby/Lou Ferrigno situation with Prince Adam and He-Man, you better look for someone more fitting for the role. Now that Alan Ritchson is over forty, that search might prove exceedingly difficult.

There Might Still Be A Chance For A Live-Action He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe Movie

In May, sources reported a new Masters of the Universe live-action film would enter pre-production . Laika’s own Travis Knight (Paranorman, Bumblebee) would direct this new take on the Masters of the Universe – including an entirely new cast.

Instead of Kyle Allen, Nicholas Galitzine will play the coveted role of He-Man . With a similar background to Allen, we’ll have to wait and see whether this pick was a hit or a miss, as it would present many of the same issues with the cast as we’ve discussed before.

This new Masters of the Universe film will be released on June 5, 2026. There are still two years before the release date and, if history has taught us anything is that there are still plenty of chances for this film to also bump into “small setbacks.” Here’s hoping that fans of Masters of the Universe finally get the live-action film they deserve.