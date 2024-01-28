Summary:

Game of Thrones had a significant pop-culture impact that money can't buy.

Netflix has been searching for a Game of Thrones competitor since the show ended.

Masters of the Universe could be Netflix's answer to Game of Thrones.

Every streaming service and television network wants a piece of that sweet Game of Thrones magic – Netflix included. Game of Thrones didn’t simply dominate the ratings – it obliterated everything in its path to become one of the biggest shows of all time. More importantly, the epic fantasy series became an event for families, friends, and frenemies to discuss after every episode. Yes, even the controversial final season. Love it or hate it, but everyone spoke about it, and that’s a pop-culture impact that money can’t buy.

Ever since Game of Thrones exploded on the scene, everyone scrambled for the next big fantasy hit to satiate the audience wanting more of the same. Prime Video delivered The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, while Netflix struggled to crack the code. Shadow and Bone appeared to be the answer, but in typical Netflix fashion, the show had its legs cut off before it could even put on its underwear. However, if Netflix still seeks out its own Game of Thrones competitor, it has the answer right under its nose: Masters of the Universe.

Netflix’s relationship with He-Man

A few years ago, it looked like Netflix would be the home of all things He-Man after the streaming service ordered two animated series and picked up the live-action film that’s lived in development hell for so long that it has grown its own set of horns. In 2023, though, Netflix said bye-bye to the Masters of the Universe movie, deciding to stick with the cartoons Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution and He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

It’s bizarre how Hollywood simply can’t get He-Man back in the live-action world for some reason. It’s a space-based fantasy about a muscular dude who wields a magic sword, rides a giant cat, and battles an evil sorcerer with a skull for a face. Basically, he’s a superhero without the Marvel or DC branding, and he’s a proven merch mover too. If Netflix can make The Kissing Booth a success with endless sequels, how the hell can’t it see the potential in Masters of the Universe?! For heaven’s sake, even Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon lifts more than a few influences from Eternia.

The Masters of the Universe doesn’t work as a movie

Now, here’s the cold, hard truth: Masters of the Universe features a lot of lore and characters. So much so that it’s almost impossible to cover everything in one movie. Get where we’re going here, right? Much like Game of Thrones couldn’t work as a film, the same holds true for He-Man and his pals. As Masters of the Universe: Revelation/Revolution demonstrates, there’s the possibility to dive deeper into the history of Eternia and its characters in a series format. Doing so allows for focused storylines and to build on the previous seasons’ narrative arcs and expand on it.

Revolution, for example, focuses on Skeletor’s past as Keldor and his familial connection to Randor and Prince Adam. It provides a necessary backstory to the villain beyond just being evil and his relationship to Hordak, while also adding an additional narrative layer that complements what came before it. In a film, this type of subplot could come across as unnecessary bloat, but seeing how it’s executed in Revolution shows how it could work in a live-action format too. The characters and world could be fleshed out better over time and several seasons in a more cohesive and engaging storyline rather than in a two-hour extravaganza that’s only going to be about action and special effects.

MOTU is the same story as Game of Thrones

Zombies. Warring families. Castles. Sorcerers. Dragons. A fight for the throne. Sound familiar? Well, it should since it’s the same plot formula that Masters of the Universe and Game of Thrones follow. The only difference is the bells and whistles MOTU adds by setting the story in space and applying more of a technological influence. That said, this also gives He-Man’s adventures a slight edge over the shenanigans at Westeros. Even though the concept will feel similar to the audience, the execution looks different. For the executives signing the cheques, this is the sweet spot between high risk and tried-and-tested.

Realistically, though, a live-action Masters of the Universe show will require significant investment from Netflix. With streaming services trying their best to make content for the price of a pineapple nowadays, the cost of the show could put off a lot of decision-makers. Yet, if Netflix can find billions of dollars to buy the rights to the WWE and choose to increase subscription prices, it’s about time the subscribers see where their money is going. In fact, if Netflix stopped wasting cash on Lift, Thunder Force, and some of its other horrendous projects, maybe it could find the money to fund a live-action He-Man show to rival Game of Thrones.

Tell us, do you think Masters of the Universe could become Netflix’s next Game of Thrones?