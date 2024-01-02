It’s hard to deny that DC’s standalone hits like Joker and The Batman have set a new standard in storytelling in comic book movies. Perhaps it’s high time for Marvel to take a cue from this approach and embrace the potential of standalone films to bring a fresh approach to the MCU.

Things at Marvel Studios have soured of late. The MCU was once a juggernaut, winning over critics and fans while hauling massive amounts at the box office for each film. Yes, the studio is still doing well. Still, the flops keep rising, notably the underperforming Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantamania and the doomed sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel, The Marvels, which crashed and burned a hole into Disney’s pocket due to its poor box office.

In isolation, this state of affairs could have been swept aside as a minor blip, but in conjunction with Disney and Marvel Studios’ other flops on streaming platform Disney +, things become more worrisome. The disappointing performances of She-Hulk and Secret Invasion were a catastrophe. Loki season 2 was a much-needed stabiliser for Marvel; it was highly rated by fans and critics and received far higher viewer numbers than the previous two flops. Still, the damage from these lacklustre series and films has raptured Marvel’s record and is threatening the stability of the studio and the entire MCU.

Marvel Should Leave the MCU Behind

It would be a strange irony for Marvel to ditch their interconnected MCU and create standalone films like DC has done, most notably with Joker and The Batman. For almost a decade, DC attempted to ape Marvel’s success using an interconnected series of films to create an overarching mega-storyline, made famous by Marvel’s triumphant Infinity Saga.

The MCU garnered acclaim and massive success with The Infinity Saga, which included such classics as the first Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr., Captain America: The Winter Soldier starring Chris Evans, Thor: Ragnarok with Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War and The Spider-Man Trilogy with Tom Holland to name only a few.

Marvel and its MCU was seen as the pinnacle of cinematic success, with DC lagging, sadly attempting to recreate their shared universe with the DCEU. While Marvel pleased fans and critics and owned the box office, DC was flailing; critics often despised their films and performed moderately at the box office compared to Marvel. However, Marvel’s overreliance on the MCU could undo the entire studio. Branching outside the MCU could mitigate such a catastrophe and strengthen the genre by telling more exciting stories.

The absence of Tony Stark and Captain America means many comic book stories featuring these characters will not be told, especially those where they cross over with other characters, like Iron Man’s mentoring of Ironheart as he does in the comics. These and many other comic book stories are languishing on paper, and the fixed nature of telling an MCU storyline means Marvel has to exclude many beloved characters and famous comic book storylines.

Stronger Marvel Films

What Marvel could do is free up more characters who are being blocked from seeing a live-action appearance because Marvel is focused on following a regimented MCU plotline that features a handful of characters across a few films and TV shows. Instead, Marvel could allow the MCU to co-exist alongside another tentpole that releases films and series on Disney + free from the constraints of the MCU, similar to how DC was forced to release solo films like Todd Phillips’ Joker and Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson.

The failure of one film in the MCU has repercussions across the entire slate of MCU films. However, releasing standalone films that do not need to take other stories into account nor set up the plot for a sequel allows for greater freedom using different comic characters and storylines, will allow Marvel to introduce new characters faster and tell more exciting stories that would never have seen the light of day in the MCU.

