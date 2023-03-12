Considering the ludicrous amount of money the franchise is making, the announcement for Scream VII looks like an eventuality rather than a probability. The question on everyone’s lips is, will Sidney Prescott return for Scream 7?

Sidney isn’t only the main protagonist of the Scream series, but she is also one of the most famous final girls in the horror genre. Like Laurie Strode and Nancy Thompson before her, Sidney is the heart and soul of the story, as she fights against unwinnable odds to survive. Of course, she suffers injuries and heartache along the way, but no one should bet against Sidney standing tall at the end of it all. Yet, the franchise has a problem after Scream VI; how does it give Sidney the big sendoff she deserves?

Is Sidney Prescott in Scream VI?

Leading into the release of Scream VI, the big news was Neve Campbell not being a part of the cast. It was a huge shocker for fans, considering how Campbell had featured in every Scream film and her character Sidney Prescott being as pivotal as Ghostface to the series.

Speaking about her decision to not participate in Scream VI, Campbell provided the following statement to Variety: “Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film. As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.” She added the decision wasn’t an easy one, but she appreciated what the fans and franchise had given her.

Despite Campbell not being in the film, Sidney is referenced in Scream VI. Gale Weathers tells Sam and Tara Carpenter that Sideny sends her love, but she and her family have gone into hiding after Ghostface resurfaced. All the characters agree that Sidney deserves her “happy ending” and should only show up if she wants to, which proves to be a meta way of leaving the door open for Campbell to return down the line.

The possibility of Sidney Prescott appearing again

In Hollywood, never say never. While a relationship may appear fractured, all it takes is a few more Benjamins to make the hurt feelings go away. Campbell has said as much, telling People: “If they came to me with a number that felt right, that felt respectful, that felt in keeping with my value that I brought to the franchise, I’d be willing to consider.”

In another conversation with People, her Scream co-star Skeet Ulrich said he had spoken to Campbell about Scream VI. “She loves it,” he said, “she loves what we’ve done. There were just business things as a businesswoman that are important to her, and we all stand behind her. She’s the final girl, no doubt, but yeah, I think she misses it, all of it and everything.”

Reading between the lines, Campbell is telling the studio to make her a better offer and she will gladly be a part of Scream 7. She isn’t wrong to demand more, either, since she is critical to the franchise and her absence in Scream VI is sorely felt. The latest film is tracking to be another box office success, so Paramount Pictures shouldn’t be too short on cash to offer Campbell more. Also, didn’t Top Gun: Maverick make close to $1.5 billion last year? Surely, Paramount can dig deeper into their pockets and facilitate the return of Sidney Prescott.

How Sidney Prescott should return in Scream 7

Since 2022’s Scream – or Scream 5 – the series has received a soft reboot. While the events of Westboro are still canon, the focus has shifted to Sam and her sister, Tara, as the main characters. At the same time, the series brings Billy Loomis to the forefront again, as it makes Sam his biological daughter. The new films also do a good job of teasing how Sam might have inherited her father’s bloodlust and killer instincts.

However, Scream 7 could really subvert expectations and do something original by making Sidney Prescott the next Ghostface. Imagine this for a second: Sidney has been looking over her shoulder for over 25 years. No matter what she does or where she goes, she cannot escape the influence of Ghostface and all the other killers that Billy and Stu Macher have inspired. Now, what if one of the copycat killers decides to go after Sidney’s husband, Mark Kincaid, and her children? Let’s say Ghostface succeeds and takes everything from her, but she manages to stop the killer in cold blood. Upon unmasking the figure, she discovers he is merely another deranged fanboy.

Scream 7 could be the final straw for the final girl. It could be Sidney Prescott going after everyone left in the franchise and putting an end to it all. Her reasoning doesn’t even need to come from a place of vengeance, but from being broken by everything she has experienced. She believes the only way to stop the cycle is by taking out everyone who is still standing. From Sam and Tara to Gale, she wants to close this chapter once and for all. The only way to do this is by becoming Ghostface and doing what the character does best.

The decision to turn Sidney into the killer would prove controversial, undoubtedly, but it would allow the character to exit the franchise in a different way than other final girls. It would also be a twist that no fan would ever see coming and inject the series with a different motive than “you did this to X, so I will kill you as revenge.” The reality is Sidney is unlikely to ever have a happily ever after as long as the franchise continues, so if she is going to be used, maybe it’s time to do something unexpected and shocking with her character in Scream 7.

