How many times can Ghostface get shot, stabbed, burned, and still show up? Honestly, I thought we’d buried the slasher genre for good, but the franchise has other plans. The Scream 7 trailer just dropped, and guess who’s back for another round of masked mayhem? Neve Campbell, the queen of horror herself, reprising her role as Sidney Prescott.

This time, Sidney’s trying to live a quiet life — emphasis on trying. According to the official synopsis, a new Ghostface pops up in her peaceful little town, and things go south fast when her daughter (Isabel May) becomes the next target. So yes, Sidney’s suiting up again, knife wounds and trauma be damned, to protect her family and finally end this blood-soaked saga.

Now, let’s address the behind-the-scenes drama. Remember the Melissa Barrera firing in late 2023? Yeah, that blew up fast. After her social media comments about the Gaza war, the studio cut ties, sparking a backlash that saw Jenna Ortega exit soon after (though her camp blamed “scheduling conflicts”). Christopher Landon, who was supposed to direct, then bowed out too, calling it “a dream job that turned into a nightmare.” Enter Kevin Williamson — the guy who wrote the original 1996 Scream, its sequel, and every millennial’s high school trauma film, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Scream 7 will be only his second time directing after 1999’s Teaching Mrs. Tingle.

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Reactions on X (still Twitter in our hearts) were instant. One user claimed, “I swear that was Matthew Lillard’s voice at the end saying, ‘This is gonna be fun.’” Another shouted, “I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS.” Others think the film is teasing a flashback with the OG killers — Stu, Billy, and Roman — plotting Maureen Prescott’s murder, “similar to the flashback in Halloween Kills.” One fan declared, “Already looks 10 times better than Scream 5 and 6. WE’RE SEATED.”

Not everyone’s convinced, though. Some fans feel like the franchise just hit the reset button. “It’s hard to be excited when you built a plot for the last two movies only to just scrap it and do something completely different,” one wrote. Still, the same post admits, “Don’t get me wrong, this looks amazing.”

I’m gonna burn it all down. Watch the Official Trailer for Scream 7 – Only in theatres February 27, 2026. pic.twitter.com/jAezh4yn15 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) October 30, 2025

The new Scream 7 trailer teases plenty of Prescott family drama too. Sidney’s husband Mark (Joel McHale) and daughter Tatum (May) are both seen in Ghostface’s crosshairs. Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Anna Camp all return — minus Barrera and Ortega. The film, from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, is still awaiting its MPA rating but already has horror fans dissecting every frame.

So, here we are (February 27, 2026, circled on the calendar), waiting for Ghostface to make another house call in Scream 7. Maybe the slasher isn’t dead after all. Or maybe, just maybe, it refuses to die.

