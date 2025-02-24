We’ve seen him in everything from Vines to the WWE ring and even the boxing ring, but is it possible that we could be watching Logan Paul in a Marvel film next? It’s clear that the American influencer has his sights set on landing a role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe—and fans have a lot to say about it.

Paul shared a picture of himself on X —then known as Twitter—beside a comic book drawing of Wendell Vaughn, best known as the original Quasar from Marvel. His caption read, “Dear @Marvel , please start writing this movie so I can play Quasar in a couple years.”

It’s been a few years since the post was shared in 2016, but there is still no word on a Quasar movie for Paul. However, the post has since received 5.7k retweets, 5.4k likes, and at least 1.9k humorous comments, with people still responding almost a decade later.

There are, of course, a few supporters who hope the Youtube sensation will ultimately get the chance to play Quasar on the big screen, with one stating that Paul “IS” Quasar and that the influencer “should so play him.”

@LoganPaul @Marvel OMGG😂😂😂 haha this IS you loll u should so play him — shir_levi (@0548314828) February 8, 2016

Yet the majority of fans are doing their part to ensure Paul never enters the MCU; Fans have been uploading everything from GIFs of Thanos snapping his fingers to memes depicting Paul being rejected by various members of the Avengers to make sure Marvel understands their sheer disapproval of the notion.

Listen up Logan, Thanos is talking. pic.twitter.com/SW2qoWWrAy — 𝓜𝓲𝓴𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓪 🎧🤍🫧 | 𝕡𝕟𝕘𝕥𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕣 (@nxtvenxmexe) June 12, 2018

However, we all got a taste of Paul’s “acting skills” during his most recent boxing battle against former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson. So maybe it’s not too far-fetched to imagine him landing a role in an upcoming Marvel film.

At the very least, the 29-year-old influencer does bear a striking resemblance to Quasar from the comics, giving him some semblance of hope if Marvel decides to bring the cosmic hero to the big screen. Along with that, he has millions of followers on social media, and in Hollywood, numbers do count.

That said, Marvel did introduce a version of the character into the MCU in 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in the form of Phyla-Vell. So, whether there’s still room for the WWE superstar to portray Vaughn’s Quasar remains to be seen, but Marvel fans clearly don’t want this to even be in the realm of possibility.

