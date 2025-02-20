As much as we enjoy watching Marvel’s heroes save the day in their own solo exploits, nothing quite beats witnessing their collective magic unfold whenever the “Avengers assemble.” That said, it has been over half a decade since the all-star hero ensemble last joined forces to face Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. Following the release of Captain America: Brave New World, Marvel President Kevin Feige has officially revealed the fate of the Avengers.

Sure, Endgame and the events that followed left plenty of holes in the original team; for one, Black Widow and Iron Man both sacrificed their lives to defeat Thanos, while Captain America decided to finally retire and let’s not forget that Spider-Man set off a chain of events in No Way Home that resulted in everyone in the team forgetting his true identity.

Yet even with these incidents significantly altering the team dynamics and the roles of the remaining members, it still leaves a solid core of heroes ready to step up and defend the universe when called upon. Which only makes recent confirmation of the gang’s status in the MCU all the more disheartening for fans.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

As everyone probably knows by now, Captain America: Brave New World has been released. Although it’s fantastic to see Anthony Mackie assume the role of Captain America, we couldn’t help but hope for a few cameos from the original Avengers cast, if only in the final credits sequence. After all, you would expect the old cast to reappear for a villain of Red Hulk proportions, would you not? But with their notable absence, the question arises: where have all the original Avengers gone?

Well, according to Sam Hargrave of The Direct, fans may finally have an answer following Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s recent press statement for Captain America: Brave New World. Feige has finally confirmed that the Avengers have disbanded, saying:

“In Captain America: Brave New World, Sam Wilson is Captain America, and he has made the decision to unabashedly become Captain America. But what does it mean to be Captain America when you’re not a super soldier, which we definitively know Sam Wilson is not, and in a world where the Avengers are not currently active?”

There you have it, then. The Avengers are “not currently active”. But despite how gloomy this update is, there is still hope that a new generation of heroes will emerge to take the place of the MCU’s Mightiest Heroes.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

As we know from an official clip shared by Marvel Entertainment , President Ross has asked Sam Wilson to “help [him] rebuild the Avengers”. And judging by his statement in the minute-long video, it’s reasonable to assume that Marvel is laying the groundwork for Wilson to assemble a fresh group of heroes to band together and defend the planet.

Who might be on this new hero squad? Sam Wilson already looks set to lead the team, and given his appearance in the current Marvel movie, we’d bet that Joaquín Torres’ Falcon has a strong chance of being included, too. Other team members could include Scott Lang’s Ant-Man, Bruce Banner’s Hulk, Shuri’s Black Panther, and perhaps even Shang-Chi. But, of course, the possibilities are endless.

For now, we’ll have to wait for Marvel’s next superhero film, Thunderbolts, for any more clues on who might be part of this new hero squad. Until then, you can see how Marvel is preparing for this new era by catching Captain America: Brave New World in cinemas.