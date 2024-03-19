Summary:

Disney announced a live-action adaptation and an animated sequel for Moana, creating a lot of buzz around the franchise.

The original Moana film was a critical success, making almost four times its budget at the box office.

Moana 2, the animated sequel, was announced by Disney CEO Bob Iger and is set to release on November 27, 2024.

It feels like just the other day when Moana arrived in theatres, teaching us to follow our hearts and respect nature and the ocean, but it was almost a decade ago. Since then, there has been an announcement of a live-action adaptation of Moana and, most recently, the announcement of an animated sequel… That’s a lot of Moana for one year, so let’s see how Disney plans to do this.

Moana (2016)

When the story of a brave young woman in ancient Polynesia facing a terrible curse first came to light, Disney fans instantly fell in love. Moana, a brave young woman who has had a special connection with the ocean all her life, goes on to face the curse that was incurred by the demigod Maui before it can destroy the island that she and her family call home.

The gorgeous story starred Alan Tudyk as Hei Hei, Auli’i Cravalho as Moana, Dwayne Johnson as Maui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, and Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui. The film, directed by John Musker and Ron Clements, was a critical success at the box office, making almost four times its budget.

Moana 2 (2024)

Disney CEO Bob Iger’s announcement of the animated sequel to Moana on February 7, 2024, was a massive surprise, especially as the live-action adaptation had already been announced the year before.

RELATED: Disney Turns To Moana 2, Frozen 3 and Toy Story 5 To Turn Things Around

Apparently keeping the sequel tight to their chests, Disney suddenly announced it with an animated teaser trailer and even first-look photos that featured some of the film’s central characters. Thanks to Dave Derrick Jr.’s handiwork, the director has been confirmed, and Auli ‘ i Cravalho will be reprising her role as Moana. Dwayne Johnson will also be returning as Maui. The animated movie has everything it needs.

After dealing with the threat to her home, the sequel takes Moana on a new journey, one with her trusty friend Maui and a brand-new crew of “unlikely seafarers”, according to the film’s synopsis. The first film hinted at Moana’s connection with the ocean, as well as her ancestors’ history as wayfinders, so now, for the sequel, “Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

It’s no secret that Disney last had a significant financial year quite a while ago, and since taking on Marvel, they have had more misses than hits. Still, fans wonder if rushing to announce Moana 2 isn’t one of the many ways they are trying to save their empire. Regardless, the announcement seems to have affected more than just the Disney landscape, as it could have killed the live-action adaptation of Moana’s prospects.

Will The Live-Action Moana Get Stuck In Production?

Dwayne Johnson happily announced that he was working on a live-action adaptation of Moana in November 2023, long before the surprise announcement of Moana 2. This led fans to believe that it was the next project on Disney’s docket at the time. While they were still looking for some actors to fill certain roles, Johnson was set to return as Maui, and the project already had a release date set for June 27, 2025.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Will Play Maui In A Live-Action Moana Movie

Since the surprise announcement of Moana 2, which simultaneously happened with an announcement of Wicked, reports surfaced that viewers are in for a long wait for the live-action adaptation.

Despite having once had an expected release date, no reports on the subject have offered any new release windows or even production windows for the live-action project, leading many fans to think that the project has either been put on the back burner or scrapped for good.

As it was, Disney had to find a new actress to step into the role of Moana because Cravalho had rejected the offer to play her in live-action, clearly choosing to keep her performance in the animated sector. While this saddened fans, her reasoning was that she wanted to see other people of Pacific heritage get the chance to shine on-screen.

While she is set to continue on the project as an executive producer, this does mean that Disney’s live-action Moana is without a main actress and doesn’t have a release window. Fans are left to assume the worst: that the live-action is going to peter out before it even gets a chance and that the announcement of the animated sequel might have killed their dreams of seeing the story in live-action.

What are your thoughts? Will the live-action adaptation of Moana ever make it out of production, or has Disney’s need for a new hit killed it?

Moana 2 opens in theatres on November 27, 2024.