There are some actors who just perfectly embody the spirit of a decade. At a time when most actors and actresses looked mass-produced, Phoebe Cates could effortlessly steal every scene she was in with her natural charm. Fast Times at Ridgemont High turned her into a superstar, but even four decades later, Cates still shines as brightly as she did back in the 80s.

It was almost impossible for Cates to avoid showbiz. Her father was a Broadway and television producer, introducing Cates to the glamorous world of entertainment from a very young age.

Cates’ first brush with fame came with her modelling career. She was featured on the covers of Seventeen magazine, where producers quickly noticed her unique charm. In 1982, she made her film debut with Paradise. That same year, Fast Times at Ridgemont High (and that memorable pool scene) turned her into a mainstream icon overnight.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

To say that Fast Times at Ridgemont High turned Cates into a teenage idol would be an understatement. Movies like Gremlins (and its sequel) launched her career to new heights. She even delved into Broadway, following in her father’s footsteps for a while. However, as the 80s came to a close, it was becoming clear that Cates wasn’t getting the same roles she once had.

With films like Date with an Angel and Drop Dead Fred, it was clear that Cates’ mainstream pull wasn’t being as effective as Hollywood wanted it to be. Not even 1994’s Princess Caraboo could resurrect Cates’ career. However, while some actors could see this as the end of the world, Cates was laser-focused on a much bigger, more transcendental project: her family.

Cates married Kevin Kline in 1989, and by 1994, the couple had already welcomed two children, Owen and Greta. By the mid-90s, Cates had quietly stepped back from acting. She and Kline adopted an “alternate parenting” strategy so that one of them would always be at home with their children, regardless of the workload.

In 2005, Cates opened Blue Tree, a boutique on New York’s coveted Madison Avenue. Cates now sells a collection that reflects her eclectic aesthetic, including jewelry, home goods, candles, and even some curiosities that reflect that 80s pop culture icon vibe that Cates effortlessly embodied.

Kevin Kline & Phoebe Cates: Then & Now Together for over 30 years. pic.twitter.com/dOmtjGt8Zt — History Defined (@historydefined) December 11, 2025

Both of Cates’ children have carved their own paths into the entertainment industry. Owen has worked both in front and behind the camera, while Greta is better known for her stage name, Frankie Cosmos.

As for her husband, Cates and Kline have remained married for decades, proving that not every relationship in Hollywood is all smoke and mirrors. Cates chose professional fulfillment on her own terms, and the fact that she became such a monumental part of 80s culture is proof of how she immortalized Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

RELATED: Remember Carol Seaver from Growing Pains? Here’s what Tracey Gold looks like 35 years later